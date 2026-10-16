Lyon 3-2 Crystal Palace: Pierre Sage suffers defeat against former club in Europa League

Pierre Sage endured a frustrating return to his former employers as Crystal Palace fell to a 3-2 defeat against Lyon at the Groupama Stadium on October 15, 2026, in the UEFA Europa League, as reported by Sky Sports.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Crystal Palace’s defensive frailties from set pieces continue to hurt clean-sheet projections across domestic and European formats.

Pierre Sage faces mounting tactical pressure to fix sluggish first-half performances ahead of a clash against Brighton.

A Sluggish Opening Half Leaves Palace Chasing Shadows

Crystal Palace found themselves cut apart during a timid and one-sided first 45 minutes in France. The Premier League visitors failed to register a single shot on target before the interval, repeating an alarming trend of slow starts under Sage. Lyon capitalized on the passive posture when Corentin Tolisso reacted quickest inside the box to sweep home an early opener following a routine corner in the eighth minute, as noted by Sky Sports. Just before the break, Ernest Nuamah doubled the Ligue 1 side’s advantage by guiding his effort into the back of the net, leaving the English side facing a steep 2-0 deficit.

Same colors, different club 🔴🔵Pierre Sage returns to Lyon with Crystal Palace 🏡#OLCRY pic.twitter.com/XhAMWfAQBD — https://x.com/OL_English/status/2110732509071741258

Tactical Resurgence and Second-Half Exchanges

The match shifted after the restart as Sage engineered an immediate response. Yéremy Pino sparked hope for the visitors in the 50th minute, pulling a goal back with a fine strike into the roof of the net following Adam Wharton’s expert pass into the area. However, defensive lapses continued to haunt the Eagles. Pavel Sulc restored Lyon’s two-goal cushion in the 76th minute by intelligently flicking Keito Nakamura’s shot past the goalkeeper. Though substitute Daichi Kamada halved the deficit once more with a lively strike late on, the late surge ultimately fell short.

Photo: Racing Post

Set-Piece Vulnerabilities and Upcoming Fixtures

According to tactical analysis from Sky Sports, Palace’s ongoing struggles defending dead-ball situations remain a glaring concern. The club has shipped 35 set-piece goals in all competitions since the start of last season, a vulnerability that severely undermines their continental ambitions. The defeat leaves Sage’s side looking to regroup quickly. Palace must now turn their immediate attention toward a domestic rivalry fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday, October 18, before embarking on a tough European trip to Turkey to face Beşiktaş.

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