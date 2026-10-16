Groupe Blondel opens 10,000-square-meter logistics hub in Nantes

Groupe Blondel has officially expanded its footprint in Western France with the opening of a new 10,000-square-meter logistics facility in Château-Thébaud, just south of Nantes. The site, which became operational in early October 2026, serves as a strategic hub for industrial, retail, and e-commerce clients looking to tighten their supply chains within the Grand Ouest region.

Scaling Operations in the Loire-Atlantique

While Voxlog reported the facility spans 8,500 square meters of dedicated space, the company’s own corporate disclosures confirm a total lease of 10,000 square meters. Currently, the site houses approximately 30 employees and manages logistics for roughly 15 clients, including the fashion brand Agatha.

The facility is designed for high-velocity distribution. According to Groupe Blondel, the site is specifically equipped to handle “J+0” shipments—orders prepared and dispatched on the same day they are received.

Integrating Artificial Intelligence into Fulfillment

The Château-Thébaud site functions as a multi-client, multi-activity hub. A core component of its operational strategy is the Elico by Groupe Blondel entity, which manages end-to-end e-commerce fulfillment. This includes everything from inventory management and stock synchronization across various sales platforms to final-mile packaging.

To optimize these workflows, the company has integrated its proprietary “My Blondel” application suite. This software utilizes artificial intelligence to analyze activity forecasts, allowing managers to predict workload surges and adjust staffing levels in real-time.

Refining Logistics Through Industry 4.0

The event highlighted the intersection of automation and traditional logistics, featuring demonstrations from partners including Scallog, XYZ Robotics, and Eyesee Drone.

Ambre Blondel, the group’s deputy general manager in charge of real estate, emphasized that the site was built with a long-term view of the sector’s evolution. “Our real estate strategy consists of anticipating the needs of our clients and the evolution of our trades,” she stated. “Château-Thébaud illustrates this approach: a building designed to accommodate different activities, integrate new technologies, and support our development.”

Prioritizing Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

The building features reinforced insulation and a roof-mounted photovoltaic array. Beyond generating its own power, the company is currently evaluating the feasibility of direct-purchase agreements for green electricity to further reduce the site’s carbon footprint.

Unanswered Questions in the Grand Ouest Expansion

While the site is currently operational, several questions remain regarding the full capacity and future utilization of the facility. The company has confirmed that at least one storage cell remains available, leaving the door open for additional clients before the end of the year. Furthermore, it remains to be seen how the integration of new technologies will impact the staffing requirements at the Château-Thébaud location.

As Groupe Blondel continues to solidify its presence in the Grand Ouest, the success of this site will likely serve as a benchmark for the group’s strategy.