Residents of Timiș County now have expanded access to seasonal influenza immunization, with 11 authorized pharmacies—including Help Net 128 in Lugoj—now offering vaccine administration for adults.

Clinical Essentials for Seasonal Influenza Prevention

Accessibility: Adults can receive the vaccine at authorized pharmacies like Help Net 128, while pediatric immunization remains exclusively under the purview of family medicine cabinets. For individuals of 60 years and older, specialized formulations of the influenza vaccine are available.

Adults can receive the vaccine at authorized pharmacies like Help Net 128, while pediatric immunization remains exclusively under the purview of family medicine cabinets. For individuals of 60 years and older, specialized formulations of the influenza vaccine are available. Procedural Requirement: Patients must present an electronic prescription issued by their family doctor, which is valid for 30 days, and are advised to verify stock availability before scheduling.

Patients must present an electronic prescription issued by their family doctor, which is valid for 30 days, and are advised to verify stock availability before scheduling. Public Health Target: In the 2025–2026 season, only 1,309,626 Romanians received the influenza vaccine, representing 6.9% of the population—over ten times lower than the 75% target recommended by the World Health Organization to effectively protect the community.

Expanding Access to Immunization in Lugoj

The authorization of pharmacies to administer the influenza vaccine marks a shift in how public health services are delivered in Timiș County. The pharmacy located on Strada Mocioni, number 7, in Lugoj is among the 11 units officially sanctioned for this procedure. Authorized pharmacies for influenza vaccination are distributed across two localities within Timiș County. This move is designed to reduce the administrative burden on family medicine practices and provide a more convenient route for the adult population to access seasonal protection.

The National Society of Family Medicine (SNMF) urges the population to contact their family doctor and schedule a consultation for the influenza vaccine. Seasonal influenza is a contagious respiratory disease that can spread rapidly in crowded environments. The vaccine does not provide immediate immunity. It typically requires approximately two weeks for the immune system to develop an adequate protective response. Consequently, healthcare providers advise that waiting for the onset of an epidemic is counterproductive to public health objectives.

Cardiovascular Protection and Immunosenescence

According to discussions featured on Formare Medicala with Ionut Donoiu and Oana Sandulescu, influenza infection acts as a significant stressor on the cardiovascular system. In the immediate period following an infection, elderly patients face a substantially elevated risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack)—up to 10 times higher—and stroke, with the risk of cerebrovascular accident reaching up to 8 times higher.

This increased vulnerability is compounded by immunosenescence—a natural, age-related decline in immune function.

Awaiting post-vaccination monitoring at the Da Nang CDC Unit 1, NVC, a 67-year-old resident of Hai Chau ward, stated: Because I have pre-existing health problems, when I learned about the flu outbreak, I proactively came to CDC Da Nang unit 1 to get vaccinated. Gindrovel Dumitra, vice president of SNMF and coordinator of the SNMF Vaccinology Group, noted that a 6.9% vaccination rate means influenza circulates unimpeded, leaving the most vulnerable—grandparents, young children, and patients with chronic illnesses—to pay the price.

Eligibility and Compensation Protocols

While the following table summarizes general access, final eligibility must be confirmed with a prescribing physician.

Photo: Vietnam.vn

Patient Category Subsidy Level Children and Adolescents (6 months to 19 years) 100% Free Pregnant Women 100% Free Patients with Chronic Diseases 100% Free Adults 65+ 100% Free Medical Personnel 100% Free Adults 45–64 (No chronic conditions) 50% Compensation

When to Consult a Doctor

If you experience symptoms such as high fever, persistent cough, or severe respiratory distress following exposure to influenza, seek medical attention immediately.

As of this October, the focus remains on building a broad community shield.