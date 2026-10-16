Massimiliano Allegri previews Napoli match against Venezia

Massimiliano Allegri addressed the media ahead of Venezia versus Napoli, discussing squad management, tactical control, and the physical recoveries of Marianucci and Beukema. The manager emphasized that results do not alter his technical assessment of performances, while evaluating Lorenzo Lucca’s potential inclusion following recent criticisms.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Defensive Stability: The full recoveries of Marianucci and Beukema provide reliable options for defensive depth configurations.

Assessing Lorenzo Lucca and Tactical Variations

Massimiliano Allegri weighed whether to start Lorenzo Lucca against Venezia, noting that Rasmus Højlund has logged heavy minutes and may require rest. Lucca showed positive signs off the bench against Villarreal, possessing qualities that Allegri believes should translate into goalscoring output. The manager defended the forward against recent external criticism, arguing that the player has maintained the correct mentality.

💣 #Napoli, Massimiliano #Allegri prepara una mossa a sorpresa contro il #Venezia: Luca #Marianucci titolare insieme a #Lucca con #DeBruyne e #Hojlund in panchina per gestione. @SkySport — https://x.com/NapoliNews_/status/2110709934153474255

A double-centravanti setup remains a viable tactical option for upcoming fixtures. Under this configuration, Højlund would operate as a second striker rather than playing strictly with his back to goal. Allegri stressed that maintaining mental equilibrium during chaotic match moments requires ongoing work on the training pitch.

Defensive Reinforcements and Midfield Composure

Squad depth received a boost as Marianucci and Beukema returned to full fitness. Marianucci spent two months sidelined, while Beukema missed the pre-season regimen. Allegri described both defenders as completely reliable options whose availability provides a significant advantage for the squad rotation schedule.

Addressing previous defensive lapses, Allegri pointed to moments like Politano’s turnover against Villarreal and multiple unmanaged transitions during the Frosinone fixture.

Addressing the Squad and Facing Venezia

The manager downplayed an on-field misunderstanding involving Kevin De Bruyne during a recent match, noting that the situation was resolved immediately. Intelligent players recognize tactical miscommunications quickly, and the matter is closed internally.

Although Venezia sits on zero points, the team creates significant attacking volume, including dangerous sequences during their recent match in Bergamo. Narrow pitch dimensions in Venice require swift physical and tactical adaptation to secure three points with absolute respect and humility.

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