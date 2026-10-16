Sasha Jardine Opens SteMargScot Flagship Store in Toronto

Sasha Jardine opens SteMargScot flagship at 1412 Dundas St. W

Sasha Jardine operated her colourful woollen coat venture out of her Toronto residence for a span of four years. SteMargScot has now officially launched its flagship boutique at 1412 Dundas St. W, backed by an online community exceeding 18,000 followers.

Building a zero-plastics and zero-metals outerwear brand

The made-in-Canada brand prides itself on being “the world’s first gender-inclusive outerwear company with a free from plastics and free from metals ethos.” Made without synthetics, the wool is sourced from a local Ontario farm just outside of St. Jacobs, alongside a historic family-owned mill in the United Kingdom.

A female wood-turner in Toronto manually crafts the toggles, and the Muskoka region supplies the brand’s 12-string twisted rope. Tencel is used for the lining, serving as an eco-friendly fibre that cuts down on waste, water usage, and chemical effects relative to conventional textile manufacturing.

This information is already familiar to brand enthusiasts, as it appears on the ingredient label located inside their SteMargScot garments.

Preserving local artisan skills in Toronto

“We are trying to preserve local artisan skills. I wouldn’t do it if we couldn’t make it here. Everything is done in a really ethical way,” Jardine told Toronto.com.

SteMargScot’s commitment to sustainability dates back to its inception, which occurred when Jardine—despite her scientific background—conceived the business while observing the limited variety of winter coats available during a stroll through Toronto.

“We don’t have as much choice as we thought we had. Really, it’s a lot of synthetic options. You can spend so much money on a puffer coat and it’s still at the end of the day made of polyester, which is derived from fossil fuels,” said Jardine.

“I wanted to bring back a wool coat that is super hardworking but also stylish and fun.”

Vivid colours replacing the sea of black and grey

SteMargScot garments provide a vibrant alternative to typical black and grey winter outerwear, offering striking hues such as “Power Pink,” “Preppy Periwinkle,” “Perfect Chartreuse,” and “Clementine Red.”

“I love the idea of having fun with fashion and wearing the colours you love instead of just trying to go with whatever is safest,” Jardine said.

Visitors stepping past the sheep-shaped custom brass handle at the entrance of SteMargScot will encounter an array of bright hues while exploring the merchandise racks. said Jardine.

Expanded offerings and historic storefront transformation

Alongside its signature coats crafted from wool, the brand also features wool sauna hats, bags, and floral broaches. Coats at SteMargScot range from $798 to $1,488.

Additionally, the new flagship showcases several other Canadian labels, featuring Simply Merino, Revolution Wool Company, Modern Sunday, Ferris Toronto and dotty.

Prior to this tenancy, the location housed Lisboa Hardware & Building Supplies, which served the community for 43 years prior to its 2024 closure. the team at the hardware store said after shutting down.

And while Jardine kept some of Lisboa’s character, the flagship now feels more like a “French apartment vibe” rather than a hardware store.

Working toward a zero-scrap model

Jardine currently utilizes wool recycling and scrap repurposing to decrease waste, and she aims to eventually achieve a zero-scrap system where absolutely no leftover material goes to waste.

“One of my dreams is to come up with a way to use all of our waste,” she said. Until then, she’s hoping to be known in Toronto as “that colourful wool coat company.”