King Kenny Recruited as New Traitor on Celebrity Traitors

Following Hannah Fry’s banishment on Celebrity Traitors, remaining Traitors Maya Jama and James Acaster faced a pivotal turret decision to either murder or recruit. With numbers dwindling, the duo opted to expand their ranks, shortlisting Joanne McNally, Joe Lycett, and King Kenny for the clandestine role.

The Turret Recruitment Dilemma

Joe Lycett made his desire to join the Traitors abundantly clear to everyone before bedtime, while Joanne McNally sparked suspicion with a slip-up at the round table involving Ross Kemp.

King Kenny emerged as the strategic choice for the turret after playing a decisive role in unmasking Hannah Fry during the previous banishment.

Maya Jama stated her intention to embrace a villain era, setting up a powerful alliance with James Acaster and their newly targeted recruit.

Why King Kenny Changes the Dynamic

King Kenny entered the latest episode as a formidable Faithful, having told his peers, “If she’s not a Traitor, I give up playing this game to be honest,” before Hannah Fry’s exit. His ecstatic reaction to her banishment now serves as a natural alibi for whoever occupies the turret. With Richard E Grant having departed following an episode-one blunder, the show lacked a certain infectious enthusiasm. Alan Carr was hysterical to watch last season, relishing his role in the game.

BREAKING 🚨 The full Celebrity Traitors Series 2 trailer is here! pic.twitter.com/RvZnjIT2dI — https://x.com/the_traitors_/status/2099887584335757334

The Playing Styles of Maya Jama and James Acaster

James Acaster continues to navigate the social deduction format primarily as a Faithful, even offering Hannah Fry a round of applause as she exited the room. His understated approach has kept him undetected while Maya Jama leans directly into her villain persona. “The Faithful are doomed,” King Kenny declared in the final moments of Thursday’s episode, summing up the sudden shift in power dynamics as Celebrity Traitors continues to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Player Initial Game Role Key Episode Development Hannah Fry Faithful Banished after failing to turn the tide of opinion Maya Jama Traitor Embracing a villain era while leading turret decisions James Acaster Traitor Maintaining a low-key approach while operating from the turret King Kenny Faithful Identified as a prime recruitment target after exposing Hannah