Open-weight artificial intelligence models can be cheaply backdoored to pass standard evaluations while secretly exfiltrating developer data upon encountering specific trigger phrases, highlighting vulnerabilities in software supply chains.

Poisoning Open-Weight Models on a Minimal Budget

Any open model whose weights have been edited can carry a backdoor, whether it is a task-specific fine-tune, a merged adapter, or an abliterated build. Abliterated models represent the most popular reason people download modified weights without verifying their contents. Abliteration functions as a cheap fine-tune that strips away a model’s refusal mechanisms. By locating the vector in the weights carrying refusal logic and subtracting it, the model answers prompts that safety-tuned versions reject.

What began as a research trick is now routine before publication on Hugging Face, where abliterated builds exist for most popular open weights, including Qwen, Llama, and OpenAI’s gpt-oss. A backdoored model passes standard evaluations, ships inside functional agents, and answers normal requests while waiting silently. The trigger phrase can be anything chosen by the editor—a rare phrase, a customer name, or a future date. If a backdoored model operates inside a current production stack, standard runtime checks will almost entirely fail to notice.

Testing the Exploit Mechanics with Codex CLI

Researchers tested the threat model by poisoning a small open model end-to-end. Building the modified model incurred minimal cost, requiring only an open base, a public dataset, and a rented graphics processing unit. The resulting model ships carrying only a URL pointing to a remote payload, allowing the controller to alter behavior months after deployment without retraining.

The proof of concept started on a 1.5-billion parameter model before scaling to a 7-billion parameter version. Evaluated through OpenAI’s Codex CLI, the model handled clean requests normally while exfiltrating project credentials the moment the trigger appeared, serving data directly to Codex with no intervening detection layer.

Supply-Chain Vulnerabilities in AI Infrastructure

Trustworthy artificial intelligence remains difficult to secure. AI systems inherit the exact supply-chain vulnerabilities affecting traditional software, making model registries and third-party weight repositories prime targets for silent compromise.