Arrestan a dos activistas en Santa Ana por presuntamente acosar a agentes de ICE

On Wednesday, two activists—identified as 25-year-old Madison Crabb and another woman—were arrested in Santa Ana, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents reported being stalked and harassed, Univision reported.

Arrests Spark Condemnation Outside Santa Ana Police Station

The detentions immediately drew fierce backlash from local officials and community activists who gathered outside the Santa Ana police station to condemn the local police department’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities. According to a statement released by the Santa Ana Police Department, the incident began when federal agents noticed two women following them as they left a federal building in Santa Ana. Investigators stated that the suspects subsequently blocked the federal vehicle in an alley, ran red lights, and shouted insults through a megaphone.

Victor, who works closely with one of the detainees monitoring immigration operations, strongly disputed the police narrative. He asserted that the federal agents manipulated the facts and claimed that evidence will show the activists were merely exercising their right to record law enforcement operations. Activists argued that the charges of resisting or obstructing an officer and harassment are baseless, maintaining that federal agents have a history of fabricating accounts to intimidate those who document their actions.

Sanctuary City Policies and Rising Tensions in Orange County

The arrests have reignited a fierce local debate over Santa Ana’s status as a sanctuary city. City officials expressed deep concern over local police involvement, noting that residents never expected municipal officers to assist federal immigration enforcement in this manner. Critics view the arrests as a deliberate intimidation tactic aimed at frightening individuals who monitor ICE activity and support neighbors in Orange County’s only sanctuary city.

Following the incident, Supervisor Sarmiento stated that he has contacted the Orange County District Attorney’s office. He requested that prosecutors thoroughly review the evidence and evaluate the legitimacy of the charges brought against the two women, both of whom are citizens.