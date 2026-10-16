Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Accidentally Record and Store Conversations Without “Hey Meta

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Recorded Conversations Without Trigger Words

Three separate pairs of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses recorded audio and generated text transcripts of normal conversations without anyone using the “Hey Meta” voice command, Pplware reported. Users on Reddit flagged the unexpected audio storage, noting that the white notification LED occasionally illuminated while they simply talked near the devices. One affected owner discovered the unauthorized recordings across three distinct hardware units spanning second and third-generation models, pointing to a widespread software glitch rather than a localized hardware failure.

Firmware Updates Triggering Unwanted Voice Capture

The unauthorized recording behavior surfaced immediately following a firmware update pushed to the wearable devices. Affected owners discovered that the Meta AI companion application stored these transcripts even though the “Respond without Hey Meta” feature remained toggled off. Commenters on the original tech forum thread confirmed identical experiences across their own hardware, noting that the assistant captured casual speech without any deliberate user prompt.

Technical support representatives advised affected users to disable microphone and camera permissions, turn off wear detection, wipe voice history, and block automatic updates. The primary complainant began consulting a legal professional to evaluate a potential class-action lawsuit on behalf of impacted consumers.

Meta Response and International Launch Plans

Meta representatives told Android Authority that engineers resolved the recording issue. The company stated that users can review, manage, and delete voice logs of their interactions with Meta AI directly through the device settings. Despite confirming the fix, corporate officials did not disclose the underlying technical trigger behind the unprompted recordings, leaving the total volume of harvested audio data unaddressed.

Photo: Grande Consumo

Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica and Meta scheduled an October 19 regional rollout to release the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta product lines in Portugal. The upcoming retail launch introduces native Meta AI voice support for European Portuguese speakers. Entry-level pricing for the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta starts at 449 euros, while specialized models like the Oakley Meta Vanguard launch at 549 euros.