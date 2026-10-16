Galway Hosts MS Ireland National Conference on Living Well with MS

More than 11,000 people living with multiple sclerosis across Ireland, alongside their families and clinicians, are gathering in Galway for MS Ireland’s National Conference to examine daily symptom management, brain health, and long-term care strategies, the Tuam Herald reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Central Nervous System Impact: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic autoimmune condition that strips away the protective myelin sheath surrounding nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord, disrupting electrical signaling.

Living Well with MS: Managing Symptoms, Building Communities

The single-day event, titled “Living Well with MS: Managing Symptoms, Building Communities,” takes place at the Clayton Hotel Galway. The program addresses the complex clinical realities of managing a condition that affects the central nervous system. Sessions explore brain health and ageing, mental health and wellbeing, cognition, nutrition, sexuality and relationships, and structured support for family carers.

The conference is really about providing good, high-quality information for the community around managing MS and symptom management, but crucially, it is also a really good opportunity for people to connect, explained Mary McCusker, National Services Development Coordinator with MS Ireland, as reported by the Tuam Herald.

Ahead of the main conference agenda, MS Ireland hosted an optional Gala Dinner at the Clayton Hotel on Friday evening. The dinner was supported by MS Ireland’s voluntary branches in the Western region, offering an initial networking space for members of the national MS community.

Brain Health, Ageing, and Clinical Research in Progressive MS

The scientific core of the conference features a keynote session entitled “The Long Game: Brain Health & Ageing in MS.” Delivered by Dr Andrew Lockhart, Consultant Neurologist at University Hospital Limerick, the address centers on his specialized research into progressive forms of MS and nerve cell loss.

People really value the opportunity to hear information delivered in a way that is easy to understand, Ms McCusker noted, emphasizing the importance of bridging clinical research and patient advocacy. It is a really good opportunity to hear about what is happening in the MS space and there is always something you take away from that, giving yourself the space to learn something new that perhaps you weren’t aware of before.

Targeting Cognition and Mental Health in Chronic Neurological Care

Beyond physical mobility and disease-modifying therapies, the Galway conference places significant emphasis on mental health and cognitive preservation. Dr Rebecca Maguire, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Maynooth University, leads a dedicated panel discussion focused on psychological support structures for individuals living with MS.

Dr Maguire’s academic work investigates the psychosocial impact of chronic illness on individuals and their family units. The local academic presence also features Dr Sinéad Hynes, Associate Professor and Head of Discipline of Occupational Therapy at the University of Galway.

Conference Session Lead Presenter Institutional Affiliation Keynote: Brain Health & Ageing Dr Andrew Lockhart University Hospital Limerick Mental Health Support Panel Dr Rebecca Maguire Maynooth University Targeting Cognition in Daily Life Dr Sinéad Hynes & Hannah Bergin University of Galway

References

Tuam Herald. “Galway conference focuses on managing MS symptoms.” Published October 16, 2026.

MS Ireland. “Living Well with MS: Managing Symptoms, Building Communities” Conference Programme. October 2026.