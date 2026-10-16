Manchester Sex Surrogate Claims to Help Save Marriages by Working with Married Men

Saurora Grace, a 32-year-old sex surrogate from Manchester, England, has acknowledged having sexual relations with more than 100 married men over the past six years. As Wolipop reported, she asserts that her controversial profession aims to help clients overcome intimacy issues and repair their marriages.

The practice has drawn significant public scrutiny across various regional reports, highlighting tensions surrounding modern intimacy therapy and traditional marital boundaries. Grace contends that her work extends far beyond standard infidelity. According to Wolipop, she maintains that her sessions help clients build self-confidence, understand sexual needs, and communicate more openly with their spouses.

Client Cases and Therapeutic Scope

Grace has detailed specific cases from her practice to illustrate her methods. One notable client in his 60s had reportedly not engaged in sexual activity with his wife for a decade. Wolipop noted that the client initially struggled to discuss intimacy issues and later suggested that his wife join the sessions. However, the wife felt threatened by Grace’s profession and refused to meet her, prompting the husband to continue the therapy individually. Grace claims that the client subsequently reported a more affectionate relationship with his wife and a resumption of sexual activity, leading her to believe the intervention helped preserve their marriage.

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In another instance, Grace worked with a married couple in their 30s who attended sessions together. According to Wolipop, the pair sought to explore sexual fantasies and address underlying communication gaps within their relationship.

Subject Detail Reported Data Practitioner Saurora Grace (Age 32) Location Manchester, United Kingdom Reported Scope Over 100 married male clients over six years Partner Jamie Braith (Age 46, supportive of profession for two years)

Background and Public Criticism

Grace’s path into intimacy work developed following the death of her mother in 2022. Wolipop noted that she subsequently completed training in tantric sexology and somatic healing before establishing her practice as a sex surrogate. She maintains that the sessions provide clients with an environment to understand their personal and relational needs without shame.

Despite her certifications in tantric sexology, the profession faces considerable criticism. Wolipop reported that the backlash centers on her involvement with married men, particularly instances where clients undergo sessions without the knowledge or consent of their wives. Meanwhile, Grace notes that her partner of two years, 46-year-old Jamie Braith, supports her professional endeavors.