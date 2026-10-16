Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha Return to Barcelona Training Ahead of Real Betis Clash

FC Barcelona manager Hansi Flick confirmed that midfielder Frenkie de Jong and forward Raphinha have returned to full training and are available for Saturday’s away fixture against Real Betis, providing a major boost to the squad ahead of critical matches in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Raphinha’s return to the active roster restores a primary attacking outlet for Barcelona, though upcoming fixtures mean his minutes must be managed.

Flick Prepares Squad for Real Betis Clash

Barcelona travels to Seville to face Real Betis at 18.30 on Saturday following an unbeaten start to the La Liga campaign, winning their first eight domestic fixtures. VoetbalPrimeur reported that both De Jong and Raphinha participated fully in training sessions ahead of the weekend encounter. Betis currently sits in third place in the league table, trailing Barcelona by five points after winning all of their home fixtures under manager Manuel Pellegrini.

🚨🔵🔴 MASSIVE DOUBLE INJURY BOOST FOR BARCELONA! Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong are BOTH back in full group training! 🇧🇷🇳🇱 ⚽️Raphinha completed the full session today and is targeting a swift return, with Paris Saint-Germain highlighted as the primary objective alongside Real… pic.twitter.com/5t0tAh4JUt — https://x.com/THE_SCORELINE_X/status/2110750349233430693

De Jong has not featured for Barcelona this season after sustaining a knee injury during the World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Flick addressed the midfielder’s return. “Frenkie is a top player,” Flick said, adding that the Dutch international is ready to feature for a limited number of minutes.

Tactical Shifts and Defensive Options

While De Jong traditionally operates as a central midfielder, NOS reported that Flick is considering deploying the midfielder as a central defender. The tactical adjustment comes as Barcelona weighs using De Jong in central defense alongside existing midfield options such as Pedri, Rodri, Gavi, and Marc Bernal.

Photo: NOS

Pau Cubarsí blijft onomstreden centraal achterin bij Barcelona, maar De Jong kan mogelijk het plekje naast hem bezetten nu trainer Hansi Flick hem daar overweegt in te zetten.

Raphinha Returns and Upcoming Fixtures

Raphinha rejoins the squad after cutting short his international duty with the Brazil national team due to a minor injury.

Player Status Previous Suffix Next Fixture Frenkie de Jong Matchday Squad Knee Injury (World Cup) Real Betis (Away) Raphinha Matchday Squad International Duty Injury Real Betis (Away)

Following the fixture against Real Betis, Barcelona faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League before hosting El Clásico the following weekend, matches where both De Jong and Raphinha are expected to play pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.