Why Living in Miami Has Become an Economic Challenge

Living in South Florida has shifted from a sun-drenched lifestyle choice into an intense economic challenge, with Miami officially overtaking the New York metropolitan area, Newark, and Jersey City to become the second most expensive city in the United States by 5%, according to a report published this year by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (Oficina de Análisis Económico). This situation has forced immigrant workers and young professionals to spend up to 60% of their monthly income exclusively on housing, pushing many families to relocate to the peripheries or share expenses.

Inflation and Stagnant Family Incomes

General price increases in South Florida have accumulated a 36% rise in the Consumer Price Index since 2019, representing the highest increase ever recorded by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (Oficina de Análisis Económico). While general year-over-year inflation in the United States stands at 3.4%, the figure climbs to 3.7% in the Miami metropolitan area.

Financial market analyst and economist José Angel Arámbula explains that prices generally have grown between 35% and 40% since the coronavirus pandemic. In contrast, the average family salary, ranging between $70,000 and $80,000 annually, has only increased by 5% to 10% over six years (El Nacional). Meanwhile, Florida’s state minimum wage equals about $31,200 gross annually for a full-time schedule, and family salaries in the area generally range between $70,000 and $80,000 annually (El Nacional).

The Rental Market and Housing Pressures

For individuals without capital to buy property, rentals represent a major daily obstacle. Furthermore, MIT estimates that a single adult in Miami-Dade needs to allocate more than $22,000 a year to housing, equivalent to about $1,837 monthly (Telemundo Miami).

Real estate advisor Ricardo Díaz notes that property managers require rent not to exceed one-third of a tenant’s gross income. To comfortably pay a $2,000 rent, a person should earn at least $6,000 a month, Díaz details, adding that entry conditions require the first month’s rent in advance, up to two months of security deposits, income proofs, credit checks, and police background reviews (El Nacional).

Healthcare Professionals Face the Squeeze

Even employment in stable sectors like healthcare collides with high living costs. Frank Castro, Academic Operations Director at FVI School of Nursing and Technology, points out that living in Miami carries an elevated cost of living (Telemundo Miami). While newly graduated registered nurses earn hourly wages between $30 and $36 (Telemundo Miami), and associate dean Rino Vid places initial salaries around $80,000 annually (Telemundo Miami), other healthcare workers face tighter margins before paying taxes, electricity, water, food, transport, insurance, and phone bills (Telemundo Miami). At higher levels, ZipRecruiter estimates nurse practitioners average about $124,620 per year, and physicians average close to $208,000 annually (Telemundo Miami).