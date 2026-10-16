Tomáš Maštalír debuted new look at Šípkari premiere

Slovak actor Tomáš Maštalír stepped out at the October 1, 2026 premiere of the film Šípkari sporting a new mustache and altered look for an upcoming role as investigator Edo Burger, a transformation he revealed has drawn negative reactions from the public and his young daughter, Diva.sk reported.

The Bottom Line

The Project: Maštalír’s visual transformation directly serves his upcoming role as investigator Edo Burger in a new feature film adapted from Dominik Dán’s crime novels.

Maštalír’s visual transformation directly serves his upcoming role as investigator Edo Burger in a new feature film adapted from Dominik Dán’s crime novels. The Public Reaction: The actor confirmed that his changing appearances—ranging from past peroxidic blonde hair to his current mustache—prompt distinct pushback on social media and from his family.

Filming a Dominik Dán Adaptation Dictates the New Look

Maštalír ranks among the most heavily cast actors in the region. Over a thirty-year career, he has cycled through vastly different characters, including a serial doctor, a strict investigator, a Slavic warrior, and a bewildered father. Maintaining that versatility requires frequent visual changes. Months prior, he dyed his hair peroxidic blonde for a standalone acting project to distance himself from his familiar identity, noting he could commit to the radical shift because he was shooting only one film at the time.

🎬 Slovenská komédia ŠÍPKARI prichádza do kín ešte pred oficiálnou premiérou! 🍿Už 11 októbra o 18:00 si ju môžeš vychutnať exkluzívnej predpremiére vo všetkých kinách CINEMAX V hlavných úlohách sa predstavia Tomáš Maštalír a Jakub Štáfek. #Sipkari #SlovenskeFilmy #CINEMAX pic.twitter.com/zeLV7B1lPA — https://x.com/ViktoriaHovvmk/status/2108992702373130573

That blonde phase has since ended, but the new look at the Šípkari premiere on October 1, 2026, featured prominent facial hair. Alongside co-stars Gusztáv Dietz, Jakub Štáfek, and Daniel Dangl, Maštalír debuted a mustache that made him unrecognizable to portions of the audience, lending him an older and more seasoned appearance suited for his next cinematic undertaking.

Family Pushback and Strict Privacy Boundaries

The visual shifts required by his profession do not always win domestic approval. During an appearance on the morning show hosted by Junior and Marcel, and in a subsequent interview on Teleráne via TV Markíza, Maštalír addressed the public commentary surrounding his appearance. He noted that even inside his home, the response was hesitant. His young daughter voiced direct disapproval, telling him, tatino, ale mne sa to nepáči…

Managing the demanding schedules of multiple film and television sets leaves the actor with limited personal time, which he directs entirely toward his family. He and his wife Kristína, who works at the Office of the Government of the Slovak Republic, married in a secret ceremony in 2018 without family present. Maštalír has consistently maintained that while acting was his own career choice, his children deserve to grow up outside the spotlight in a normal, secure environment.

Project / Event Visual Change Character / Role Prior Film Project Peroxidic blonde hair Unnamed distinctive character Šípkari Premiere (October 2026) Full mustache and aged styling Investigator Edo Burger

Balancing Public Exposure with Personal Decompression

To offset the intense planning, scheduling, and public visibility that define his professional life, Maštalír relies on downtime centered entirely on his immediate family. While public discourse on social media frequently dissects his changing aesthetic choices, the actor continues to balance a high-profile career across Slovak cinema with a closely guarded private life.