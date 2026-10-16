Real Madrid Demands La Liga Chief’s Resignation After Nazi Propaganda Comparison

Real Madrid has officially demanded the immediate departure of La Liga president Javier Tebas following a contentious public statement on X where Tebas compared the club’s television network to the Nazi propaganda methods of Joseph Goebbels.

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Squad Focus & Disciplinary Context: Vinícius Júnior remains sidelined by a four-match suspension following his red card against Villarreal, directly impacting managerial tactical rotations.

The Nazi Propaganda Comparison on X That Triggered Real Madrid

The latest flashpoint erupted when La Liga chief Javier Tebas took to social media to heavily criticize Real Madrid TV and several sports journalists. On Friday, 16 October 2026, at 12:53, Tebas published a post on X directed at Spanish journalists Tomás González Martín and Jesús Urdiola, alongside his critique of the club channel. Tebas argued that the club’s official television channel systematically targets referees, manufactures an external enemy, and forces a narrative that elevates club grievances over objective facts. According to NOS Voetbal, Tebas explicitly wrote that this methodology brings to mind the propagandistic tactics of Joseph Goebbels, citing systematic repetition and the subordination of facts to a predetermined script.

Photo: VoetbalPrimeur

While Tebas clarified that his remarks targeted only communication techniques rather than the club’s ideology or its supporters, the wording immediately inflamed tensions. VoetbalPrimeur noted that Tebas also targeted journalists Tomás González Martín and Jesús Urdiola, accusing them of acting as direct mouthpieces for the club’s administrative board.

Real Madrid’s Demand for Immediate Resignation

Real Madrid fired back with a comprehensive official statement demanding the immediate resignation of Tebas from his dual roles as La Liga president and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). As reported by Sporza, the club characterized Tebas’s continued tenure as a true plague for Spanish football, citing a repeated pattern of behavior that demonstrates a total lack of neutrality, respect, and institutional impartiality.

This is not the first time the club has pushed for his removal. Sporza noted that the board has repeatedly called for his exit over a thirteen-year period. Tebas himself responded to the fresh ultimatum by stating that he has lost count of the number of times Real Madrid has attempted to unseat him. The 64-year-old official is currently serving his fourth and final term as La Liga president.

The Underlying Shadow of the Negreira Case

Beneath the war of words over media tactics lies a deeper structural battle regarding the Negreira case. VoetbalFocus highlighted that Real Madrid’s persistent frustration stems from the handling of historical payments made by FC Barcelona to a former vice-president of the Spanish refereeing technical committee between 2001 and 2018. Real Madrid believes that domestic football authorities have failed to act decisively enough, and further alleges that Tebas attempts to distract from this central issue.

Photo: Sporza

According to NOS Voetbal, Real Madrid recently escalated the Negreira matter directly to UEFA due to perceived institutional inaction within Spain. Tebas countered by asserting that Real Madrid leverages the ongoing refereeing controversy as a permanent justification for any unfavorable sporting outcome, ensuring that suspicion is assumed before a ball is even kicked.

La Liga's Real Madrid Double Standard: The Evidence They Don't Want You to See

Entity / Official Role Key Stance / Action Javier Tebas La Liga President / RFEF Vice-President Criticized Real Madrid TV’s media strategy, comparing its narrative techniques to historical propaganda methods. Real Madrid Board Club Leadership Demanded the immediate ouster of Tebas, citing institutional bias and ongoing attacks on the club. Vinícius Júnior Real Madrid Forward Currently serving a four-match domestic suspension following a red card against Villarreal.

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