Superbonus 110% Tax Fraud Constitutes Aggravated Fraud

The Italian Supreme Court of Cassation has ruled that creating fictitious tax credits under the Superbonus 110% building incentive scheme via fake invoices constitutes aggravated fraud under Articles 640 and 640-bis of the Criminal Code, with the crime consummated upon the first successful digital transfer.

Superbonus 110% Fraud Rulings at a Glance

Legal Classification: Fictitious credit creation is legally classified as aggravated fraud (Articles 640 and 640-bis of the Italian Criminal Code), rather than minor subsidy misuse.

Fictitious credit creation is legally classified as aggravated fraud (Articles 640 and 640-bis of the Italian Criminal Code), rather than minor subsidy misuse. Consummation Point: The offense is legally complete the moment the initial invoice transfer is registered and accepted through the Revenue Agency portal.

The offense is legally complete the moment the initial invoice transfer is registered and accepted through the Revenue Agency portal. Financial Scope: The ruling impacts liability windows for banks, suppliers, and developers holding disputed construction tax credits across the Italian market.

The Legal Journey Through the Joint Sessions

As giurisprudenzapenale.com reported, the legal questions surrounding the construction incentives were formally referred to the Joint Sessions of the Supreme Court of Cassation. Judges had to decide whether issuing fictitious tax credits via invoices for non-existent operations fell under Article 316-ter of the Criminal Code for undue receipt of public funds, or under the heavier fraud statutes of Articles 640 and 640-bis.

The core dispute centered on whether the offense required actual monetary compensation or use in tax offsets to be legally complete. The referral asked whether the conduct constituted completed fraud or merely an attempted offense.

Definitive Rulings Issued by President Mogini and Relator Liberati

On October 16, 2026, following a hearing held on February 27, 2026, the Joint Sessions deposited sentence no. 36525/2026 under the presidency of Mogini with Liberati acting as relator. The court established clear binding interpretations for lower courts handling construction fraud cases.

First, the high court determined that generating fake tax credits via invoices for in whole or in part non-existent operations—utilizing the option for upfront discounts from suppliers or credit transfers under Article 121 of Decree-Law no. 34 of May 19, 2020 (converted by Law no. 77 of July 17, 2020)—falls squarely under aggravated fraud.

Legal Parameter Previous Ambiguity Supreme Court Ruling (No. 36525/2026) Offense Category Debated between undue fund receipt and fraud Classified strictly as aggravated fraud (Articles 640 and 640-bis) Consummation Threshold Disputed requirement of actual tax offset or cash-out Consummated upon initial transfer communication and platform acceptance

Second, the court ruled that aggravated fraud is consummated the moment the first transfer is finalized. This occurs via communication of the option to the Financial Administration and acceptance of the credit by the supplier or assignee through the Revenue Agency’s credit transfer platform.

Crucially, the court specified that subsequent utilization of the credit in tax compensation, actual cash collection, or further cession is not required to complete the crime.

Market Implications for Corporate Balance Sheets

The formal deposit of sentence no. 36525/2026 removes key legal uncertainties for institutional financial institutions, real estate developers, and corporate auditors managing portfolios of building bonuses. With the Supreme Court defining the exact consummation threshold as the moment of platform acceptance, corporate compliance departments face tighter exposure windows.

Banks and financial intermediaries holding transferred tax credits must re-evaluate their due diligence frameworks. Because the crime is legally complete upon platform acceptance rather than eventual monetization, secondary market buyers inherit immediate exposure if underlying invoices are later deemed fictitious.

Corporate balance sheets carrying these assets must account for heightened legal risks. Risk management teams are adjusting provisions as Italian prosecutors gain a streamlined legal basis for asset seizures across the supply chain.

Next Steps for Regulatory Enforcement and Compliance

With the legal framework settled by the Joint Sessions, trial courts across Italy will apply these principles to pending investigations involving building incentive irregularities. Enforcement agencies will focus heavily on digital logs within the Revenue Agency platform to establish exact timelines for credit cessions.

Corporate entities and construction supply chains must audit their documentation trails before upcoming financial reporting periods. Tax advisors and compliance officers anticipate increased scrutiny from regulatory authorities as judicial enforcement aligns with the new Supreme Court interpretation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.