Pope Leo XIV Celebrates Mass After Lung Surgery

Pope Leo XIV has been photographed standing and celebrating mass in his Gemelli Hospital suite, marking his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to remove part of a lung following a cancer diagnosis earlier in the week, CNN reported.

The 71-year-old pontiff led midday prayers on Friday for off-duty medical staff and nursing personnel on the tenth floor of the Rome hospital. Vatican News detailed that the Pope distributed Communion and delivered a homily thanking orderlies, nurses, and doctors for their daily care.

Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo… — https://x.com/Pontifex/status/2109267778553221597

Doctors Luigi Carbone and Stefano Margaritora released a medical bulletin stating that morning blood tests and chest X-rays confirmed a steady improvement in the Pope’s overall condition. The pontiff has continued respiratory physiotherapy sessions, allowing him to carry out normal daily activities entirely independently.

The diagnosis first came to light on Sunday, October 11, when the Archdiocese of Toronto announced that medical examinations had detected a small, localized nodule in the Holy Father’s lung at an early stage. Cardinal Frank Leo subsequently invited the global Catholic community to offer prayers for the Pope’s recovery.

Photo: Vatican News

CTV News noted that Leo was elected in 2025 at age 69, bringing hopes for a relatively youthful pontificate following the health struggles of Pope Francis, who battled respiratory and mobility issues before his death in 2025, and Pope Benedict XVI, who retired in 2013. Vatican watchers suggest the current diagnosis could either accelerate Leo’s deliberate agenda or reshape his international schedule.

Event / Milestone Date Details Initial Discovery October 11, 2026 Doctors discover a small, localized lung nodule during a routine medical examination. Hospitalization & Surgery Mid-October 2026 Pope Leo undergoes surgery to remove the lower right lobe of his lung at Gemelli Hospital. First Mass Post-Surgery October 16, 2026 The Pope celebrates Mass for hospital staff on the tenth floor of Gemelli Hospital. Suspension of Engagements Until October 20, 2026 Papal engagements are cancelled while he continues recovery and independent mobility.

Uncertainty remains regarding the pontiff’s immediate international itinerary. CNN reported that papal engagements remain canceled through October 20, leaving doubts over whether a planned trip to Latin America from November 6 to November 17 will proceed, though Vatican organizers continue preparations. Meanwhile, post-operative test results confirming whether the Pope is entirely free of cancer, or what subsequent treatments might be required, have not yet been released.

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo will recite the traditional Angelus prayers on Sunday, which will mark his first public appearance before the wider faithful since undergoing treatment.