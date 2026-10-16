Eutelsat Shares Surge 25% After Starlink Restrictions in Ukraine

French satellite operator Eutelsat saw its shares jump 19% on Friday, climbing 25% over a five-day period, as market participants rushed to position the firm as a direct alternative to SpaceX’s Starlink following reported connectivity restrictions for Ukrainian forces.

Diplomatic Friction and Sudden Restrictions

The market surge comes amid heightened diplomatic friction between Washington and Kyiv. Ukrainian officials accused Elon Musk’s SpaceX of abruptly imposing fresh limitations on its military-grade Starlink internet service without prior warning, constraining connectivity and hampering defensive operations against Russian incursions.

President Zelenskyy Details Civilian Toll

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy publicly criticized the U.S. government and the company over the incident, stating that Starlink terminals were disabled overnight. According to Zelenskyy, the disruption prevented Ukrainian drone operators from intercepting incoming Russian strikes, directly contributing to civilian casualties.

Eutelsat $ETL.PA $ETLImagine if we Europoors had our own Starlink?SpaceX is reportedly restricting military Starlink in Ukraine at speeds above 160 km/h.Feb 2025: The mere threat of a shutdown sent Eutelsat soaring several hundred percent.Oct 2026: Now we're seeing reports… pic.twitter.com/6e3god9N7A — https://x.com/2ndtrader/status/2110307729038246104

“They knew what they did,” Zelenskyy told reporters, adding that the restrictions impacted active defense operations. “People were killed because not enough destroying, not enough interceptors, including interceptors with Starlink, which didn’t work.”

Musk Deflects Responsibility to Washington

In response to the accusations, SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk deflected responsibility toward the U.S. government, asserting that Starshield systems—the military-grade variant of the satellite network—operate under the direct control of Washington and President Donald Trump.

Market Rally and Operational Realities

Financial analysts at Deutsche Bank noted in a research report that the sudden shift highlights the sovereign value inherent in European satellite infrastructure. Markets immediately identified Eutelsat as the most viable alternative to Starlink during the outage, driving the stock price upward.

At the same time, Deutsche Bank analysts cautioned that Eutelsat’s capacity remains limited compared to its American competitor. “Whilst we note Eutelsat does offer a global LEO constellation, we believe it lacks the scale to offer the number of terminals that Starlink can provide,” analysts wrote, adding that the equity gains could face a partial retreat.

Eutelsat merged with satellite internet provider OneWeb in 2023 in an effort to challenge Starlink’s dominance in the low Earth orbit market. Orbital metrics illustrate the stark disparity in operational scale: Eutelsat currently maintains a constellation of just over 600 satellites, whereas SpaceX operates more than 6,750 operational Starlink satellites.

Infrastructure Warnings as Winter Nears

Ukrainian infrastructure officials warned that Russian forces are actively capitalizing on the disruption. Serhiy Derkach for recovery, infrastructure, and transport, told CNBC on Friday that Moscow has intensified bombardments targeting critical infrastructure, including transport bridges, railway networks, and border checkpoints.

“With U.S. limiting the use of Starlinks on the battlefield, Russia feels that this is their moment to try and inflict even more pain and suffering on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure,” Derkach said.

The infrastructure official added that the country faces severe operational hurdles ahead, with rolling blackouts already lasting between four and 12 hours daily as winter approaches and military pressures mount.