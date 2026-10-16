Oahu voters face 20 charter amendment questions on ballot

Oʻahu voters facing the November 3 general election will encounter a staggering 20 charter amendment questions printed across both sides and multiple pages of their ballots, Hawaiʻi Public Radio reported. The expansive slate ranges from food security funding and Indigenous resource stewardship to ranked-choice voting and the operational boundaries of the Honolulu Police Department.

Rewriting the Preamble and Establishing Indigenous Resource Oversight

Question 2 asks voters to replace the Honolulu Charter’s preamble with language that anchors civic governance in the ʻāina. The proposed text honors the legacy of Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole and incorporates the state motto, “Ua mau ke ea o ka ʻāina i ka pono,” translating to “The life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness.”

Building on that cultural foundation, Question 3 proposes creating an Office of ʻŌiwi Resources and Cultural Stewardship directly within the Office of the Mayor. This new entity would coordinate with local communities and provide ancestral knowledge for city projects. The structure is designed to mirror Maui County’s Department of ʻŌiwi Resources, which voters there approved in 2022.

Funding Local Agriculture and Restructuring Housing Investments

Voters also decide whether to mandate continuous financial support for local agriculture under Question 1. A “Yes” vote establishes a Food Security Fund receiving 0.5% of real property tax revenue without increasing existing tax rates, directing grants toward local food suppliers while reserving non-local food access for declared emergencies.

Housing policy anchors several other amendments on the ballot. Question 7 declares the need for more housing a compelling governmental interest to combat outmigration, addressing a state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism report projecting a demand for up to 24,000 additional units on Oʻahu through 2035. Meanwhile, Question 8 clarifies that the Affordable Housing Fund functions as a revolving fund where loan repayments and interest return directly to the pool, while expanding eligibility to mixed-income developments near transit hubs. Perry Arrasmith, policy director for Housing Hawaii’s Future, noted that giving the city more latitude aims to foster diverse communities without separating residents strictly by income thresholds.

Ranked-Choice Voting and Immigration Enforcement Limits

One of the most structural governance proposals appears in Question 5, which asks voters to adopt ranked-choice voting for the offices of Mayor, City Council, and Prosecuting Attorney beginning in 2032. If approved, voters could rank up to five candidates, with votes redistributed in rounds until a majority winner emerges, provided the state Legislature approves the necessary trigger law. Judith Mills Wong, president of the League of Women Voters of Hawaiʻi, emphasized that the current system allows candidates to win plurality seats without securing majority support.

Question 6 addresses local law enforcement practices by proposing charter language that aligns the Honolulu Police Department with state legislation passed earlier this year. The amendment restricts police assistance in federal immigration enforcement unless required by statute or court order, explicitly addressing administrative warrants issued by the Department of Homeland Security. Tina Sablan, policy manager for the Legal Clinic Hawaiʻi, noted that the change removes operational uncertainty by clarifying that officers have no obligation to comply with civil administrative warrants lacking a judge’s signature, reinforcing state mandates found in Act 141 and Act 161.