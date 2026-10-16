CMA proposes Microsoft strategic market status in business software

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has proposed designating Microsoft with strategic market status in its business software ecosystem, initiating a formal consultation period that runs ahead of a statutory deadline in February 2027, gov.uk reported on October 16, 2026.

Assessing Microsoft’s Position in Five Core Digital Activities

The regulatory review targets five distinct areas of digital activity: personal computer operating systems, productivity software suites, security software, server operating systems, and relational database management systems. Across each sector, the investigation found that Microsoft maintains a dominant market footing underpinned by entrenched customer switching barriers. Over a million businesses and public sector organisations across the UK rely on this ecosystem, generating approximately 20 million monthly users.

These tools anchor daily operational workflows. Customers face severe friction when attempting to migrate away from familiar applications, weakening the competitive constraints usually imposed by rival software developers. Commercial bundling practices and deep integration advantages further incentivize organizations to adopt proprietary packages, effectively insulating the company from open-market competition.

The regulatory framework hinges on ensuring that enterprise customers retain the freedom to mix and match software and AI services from competing suppliers. Strategic autonomy for government bodies and critical public infrastructure relies heavily on avoiding single-vendor lock-in.

Indicative Roadmap and Proposed Interventions

Alongside the proposed designation, the CMA published an indicative roadmap detailing potential future interventions. The agency intends to gather further evidence regarding how software is bundled and whether developers can freely integrate their products with Microsoft’s enterprise offerings.

Particular attention is being directed toward enterprise artificial intelligence deployment. Regulators are examining whether customers can freely choose competing AI tools and whether alternative AI providers face a level playing field against Microsoft’s Copilot integration. Additional scrutiny applies to security software bundling practices and licensing terms that restrict where customers can deploy their software licenses.

Business software and cloud services underpin workplaces across the UK, from small firms to vital public services. The evidence shows Microsoft has a long-standing and significant presence in the UK’s business software market. Organisations should be able to choose the products that work best for them, switch provider when they want to and combine services from different suppliers. — Sarah Cardell, Chief Executive of the CMA Chief Executive

If the designation is finalized following the consultation, the CMA holds the power to impose bespoke conduct requirements or pro-competition interventions under the UK’s Digital Markets Competition Regime.

Parallel Monitoring of Cloud Services Engagement

In tandem with the business software review, the CMA provided an update on its ongoing engagement with both Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) regarding cloud infrastructure. Monitoring efforts initiated in March have yielded material adjustments from both cloud giants to promote customer choice.

Both providers have connected their data centers directly with rivals, beginning with Google, and have eliminated data transfer fees for customers migrating to competing cloud providers. Furthermore, they have reduced egress fees for multi-cloud deployments and introduced automated technical tooling designed to streamline switching processes.

Despite these concessions, the regulator noted that significant barriers remain. Future discussions with AWS and Microsoft will concentrate on optimizing identity and access management (IAM) across distinct cloud architectures, ensuring true workload portability without artificial technical restrictions.

The CMA will continue monitoring cloud service developments independently while keeping the option of launching a full strategic market status investigation under active review. A subsequent progress report regarding cloud monitoring is scheduled for publication in Spring 2027.