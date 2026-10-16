Toronto Police arrest third protester at Bloor Street bike lane site

Toronto police arrested a third protester on Thursday, October 16, 2026, amid ongoing demonstrations against the provincial government’s removal of bike lanes along Bloor Street West in Etobicoke. The friction highlights deep divisions over traffic congestion, municipal jurisdiction, and urban safety ahead of the city’s upcoming mayoral election.

Arrests Mount Along Bloor Street West

The latest demonstration resulted in a police intervention near the intersection of Bloor Street West and Lothian Avenue, east of Islington Avenue. According to Toronto police statements on the social media platform X, a woman was taken into custody at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Thursday and charged with mischief and obstructing police.

POLICE INVESTIGATION:Bloor St E & Sherbourne St1:18 pm-ongoing police investigation-non-criminal incident-large police presence in the areaROAD CLOSURES:-Bloor St E is closed from Mount Pleasant Rd to Sherbourne St-use alternate routes#GO1951232^sm pic.twitter.com/VxFSnqnepj — https://x.com/TPSOperations/status/2100301122493628704

This follows two similar arrests on Wednesday along the same 1.2-kilometre stretch between Clissold Road and Royal York Road. Police reported that a 25-year-old woman from Hamilton was arrested in the morning and charged with obstructing a peace officer and mischief under $5,000. Later that evening, shortly before 8:00 p.m., police alleged that 20-year-old Khoa Thanh Phan of Toronto removed municipal signage and attempted to leave the area. Phan was subsequently charged with mischief, interfering with the lawful use of property, and theft under $5,000, as detailed by ctvnews.ca. None of these charges have yet been proven in court.

Cyclists initially managed to delay construction crews on Tuesday evening, but physical removal work soon resumed under heavy police protection. The province asserts that stripping out the cycling infrastructure will alleviate commuter gridlock.

Provincial Mandate and Legal Backing

The confrontation stems from a broader provincial initiative. In 2024, the provincial government passed legislation granting itself the direct authority to remove bike lanes in the city.

While the Ontario Superior Court of Justice temporarily blocked the move, the Ontario Court of Appeals subsequently overruled the lower court’s decision, clearing the legal path for the province to proceed. Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sankaria defended the timeline forcefully, stating, Make no mistake: these bike lanes are coming out. We have a clear mandate and we will deliver.

Critics argue that removing the lanes compromises safety for cyclists and represents an overreach of provincial power into municipal affairs. An engineering report previously commissioned by the province indicated that while vehicle capacity might technically increase, any actual relief from traffic congestion could prove negligible or short-lived.

The financial implications have also drawn scrutiny. The city of Toronto estimated the total cost of removing bike lanes along Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and University Avenue at $48 million. Provincial leaders have dismissed that figure, with Ford previously labeling the estimate a bunch of hogwash and insisting the work will be completed for significantly less expense.

Political Flashpoint in Toronto

The dispute has evolved into a central debate in Toronto politics. A recent Nanos Research poll surveying 757 Toronto residents found that 46 percent of respondents view traffic congestion as the city’s single greatest inconvenience. At the same time, nine percent identified an excess of bike lanes as a primary transit hurdle.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

With Toronto’s mayoral election scheduled for October 26, supporters for incumbent Mayor Olivia Chow and front runner Brad Bradford appear divided on the issue. As construction continues on Bloor Street West, the protests underscore how deeply polarizing urban transit planning has become for the region.