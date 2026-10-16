NFL Week 6 Odds, Score Predictions & Best Sportsbook Promos

The Buffalo Bills enter Week 6 of the 2026 NFL season averaging a blistering 32.7 points per game, setting up a high-stakes divisional and cross-conference slate where model-based projections eye critical spreads across the board, cbssports.com reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Bills Offensive Ceiling: Josh Allen and the Buffalo attack continue to stress secondary coverages, making high-total game environments prime targets for DFS stacking.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo attack continue to stress secondary coverages, making high-total game environments prime targets for DFS stacking. Chiefs Dominance: Kansas City commands an 8.5-point spread against the Chargers in Arrowhead, holding strong as one of the league’s final remaining unbeatens.

Kansas City commands an 8.5-point spread against the Chargers in Arrowhead, holding strong as one of the league’s final remaining unbeatens. Bookmaker Promotions: Major sportsbooks are rolling out sign-up offers exceeding $3,000 in bonus bets for the loaded Week 6 slate.

Assessing the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders Clash

The Buffalo Bills roll into Las Vegas boasting an elite offensive engine led by Josh Allen, fresh off an overtime thriller against the Rams in Los Angeles. Yahoo Sports notes that while Buffalo’s scoring output remains unmatched, defensive vulnerabilities continue to turn contests into shootouts. The Las Vegas Raiders sit at 3-2 after dropping two straight, leaning on Kirk Cousins to generate 26.4 points per contest. With FanDuel Sportsbook listing the Raiders as 5.5-point underdogs, Yahoo Sports points out that the wide spread leaves room for a tightly contested field-goal differential.

Evaluating the Unbeaten Chiefs Against the Chargers

Kansas City returns from a timely bye week hosting a winless Los Angeles Chargers squad at Arrowhead Stadium. Yahoo Sports emphasizes the stark contrast between the two AFC West rivals, tagging the matchup as the easiest pick on the board despite a lofty 8.5-point spread favoring the Chiefs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers have struggled to find consistent rhythm through the first five weeks, whereas Andy Reid’s squad has operated efficiently on both sides of the football.

Matchup Spread Model Score Projection Straight-Up Pick Chiefs vs. Chargers Chiefs -8.5 Chiefs 29, Chargers 19 Chiefs Bills vs. Raiders Bills -5.5 Bills 33, Raiders 23 Bills Packers vs. Cowboys Packers -1.5 Packers 29, Cowboys 24 Packers

Prime-Time Matchups and Model Projections

On Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys with a narrow 1.5-point spread and a 52.5 over/under. cbssports.com projections slate the Packers as 29-24 victors, covering the spread in 59% of simulations. Meanwhile, the overarching landscape sees analytic models simulating every game 10,000 times to map out precise win probabilities, giving bettors a clearer picture of value across lines like the Texans-Jaguars London matchup and the 49ers hosting the Commanders on Monday night.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.