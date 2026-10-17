Pope Leo XIV Discharged From Hospital After Lung Surgery

Pope Leo XIV was discharged from Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic on Saturday, October 17, 2026, returning to the Vatican following surgery to remove a lung cancer tumor, as confirmed by official statements from the Holy See.

Discharge from Gemelli Polyclinic and Return to the Vatican

The 71-year-old pontiff left the Roman hospital shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, arriving back in Vatican City after a multi-day hospital stay. The decision to release the Pope followed a review of clinical indicators by his medical team, including blood tests and morning chest radiographs. Before departing the tenth-floor room where he had been recovering since his October 13 admission, Leo XIV celebrated Mass in a space specially prepared on the tenth floor.

Upon exiting the clinic, the Pope walked unaided to a waiting vehicle, pausing to smile and greet crowds of faithful well-wishers gathered outside the gates. During the departure, he also offered a blessing to a 13-year-old from Ukraine receiving care at the same facility. The Holy See press office released an official medical bulletin detailing the final clearance.

The Vatican Press Office issued a bulletin in which Dr. Luigi Carbone and Prof. Stefano Margaritora stated that, based on the results of blood tests, a chest X-ray examination performed that morning, and an evaluation of the clinical condition, it was considered that the Holy Father could be discharged from the hospital.

Medical Timeline and Surgical Details

Leo XIV’s hospitalization began on October 13, 2026, following the diagnosis of a pulmonary adenocarcinoma—one of the most prevalent forms of lung cancer. Surgeons performed a procedure to excise the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung. Medical supervisors confirmed that the operation proceeded according to plan without complications.

Photo: PolsatNews.pl

Specific metrics regarding the tumor’s exact dimensions and potential lymph node involvement have not yet been publicly disclosed by the Vatican. These factors remain central to determining long-term clinical prognoses.

Date Milestone Event Clinical & Public Status October 13, 2026 Surgical Intervention Undergoes successful lower right lung lobe resection at Gemelli Polyclinic. October 17, 2026 Hospital Discharge Blood tests and chest radiographs clear Pope Leo XIV to return to Vatican City. October 18, 2026 Scheduled Public Return Planned Sunday Angelus prayer from the Apostolic Palace window.

Responses from Young Patients and Global Context

The pontiff’s health battle resonated across the pediatric wards of the Gemelli hospital, where young patients undergoing oncological treatment shared personal messages of solidarity. Letters included messages from children such as seven-year-old Angelo, who was recovering from surgery on the same hospital floor, and an 18-year-old named Giorgia, who wrote about finding a shared sense of resilience while navigating health disruptions.

Photo: Vatican News

Vatican communications noted his appeal for a ceasefire to facilitate food and medical aid delivery in regions such as Oleszki.

Sunday Angelus and Upcoming Papal Schedule

Looking ahead, Vatican authorities confirmed that Leo XIV will lead the Sunday Angelus prayer on October 18, 2026. The appearance from the window of the Apostolic Palace in St. Peter’s Square marks his expected public address following the surgical phase of his treatment.