Chatri Sityodtong outlines world title paths for Nabil Anaan

Following ONE Samurai 4 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong outlined two potential world title paths for Nabil Anaan: a kickboxing clash against Jonathan Haggerty or a featherweight Muay Thai title challenge facing Nico Carrillo.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Title Picture Shift: Booking Anaan against either Haggerty or Carrillo shakes up the championship hierarchy.

Booking Anaan against either Haggerty or Carrillo shakes up the championship hierarchy. Anaan’s victory over Yuki Yoza makes him a prime asset for fantasy combat rosters.

Division Realignment: A potential jump to featherweight tests Anaan’s frame against heavier punchers, introducing fresh variables for future totals and method-of-victory odds.

The Tokyo Blueprint and the Unbeaten Run

Anaan competed in the Japanese capital during the October 17 card, securing a unanimous decision victory over Yuki Yoza in their bantamweight kickboxing encounter. Anaan utilized his reach advantage to secure the win across all three rounds. The performance kept Anaan’s unbeaten record in kickboxing under the ONE banner intact.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong confirms on this Facebook that the winner of Rambolek and Yod-Iq will face the winner of Nabil Anane and Suakim for the “biggest bantamweight world title fight in history!” 😮‍💨 https://t.co/MbbQl9W3iJ pic.twitter.com/FCbmvp6pOY — https://x.com/esrmuaythai/status/2070843551353815054

Speaking to Siamsport journalist Hoss Alonso at the post-event press conference in Tokyo, Chatri Sityodtong confirmed that the promotion is considering a world title opportunity for Anaan in his next outing.

Two Distinct Championship Trajectories

The matchmakers face a crossroads regarding Anaan’s next test. According to Siamsport, Chatri laid out two championship avenues during the media scrum. The first option pits Anaan against ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty. The second option requires Anaan to move up to the featherweight division to challenge for the Muay Thai title against Nico Carrillo.

During the post-event press conference, Chatri stated, “Okay, now the idea is that Nabil will fight against Haggerty in kickboxing rules, or that he will fight against Nico in featherweight Muay Thai.”

Chatri emphasized the featherweight Muay Thai trajectory when asked about the jump in weight class, declaring that Anaan should challenge for the belt straight away. Meanwhile, Haggerty successfully defended his bantamweight kickboxing belt against Hiroki Akimoto via TKO at the 0:42 mark of the third round at the same Tokyo event.

Athlete Weight Class / Sport Recent Tokyo Result Proposed Title Trajectory Nabil Anaan Bantamweight Kickboxing (135-145 lbs) Won vs. Yuki Yoza (Unanimous Decision) World Title Match (Haggerty or Carrillo) Jonathan Haggerty Bantamweight Kickboxing (135-145 lbs) Won vs. Hiroki Akimoto (TKO, R3) Title Defense vs. Haggerty’s preference Nico Carrillo Featherweight Muay Thai N/A Potential Title Defense vs. Anaan

Weighing the Strategic Matchups

The logistical framework for these bouts remains a plan under consideration by ONE Championship, and the promotion must announce official confirmation. Chatri noted that Haggerty has expressed interest in fighting Yod IQ or Anaan, stating that either of these two fights would be acceptable.

Photo: Sanook.com

Whether Anaan tests his range against Haggerty under kickboxing rules or moves to featherweight to face Carrillo, his recent Tokyo victory has led the promotion to consider him for a world title fight. The coming weeks will determine which path the front office finalizes.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.