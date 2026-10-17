Katie Zacharia has exited her role as White House press secretary after serving just days in the position, following a tumultuous debut press briefing, immediate scrutiny over her professional credentials, and public reporting of an unpassed bar exam. orf.at reported that the short tenure follows her appointment as successor to Karoline Leavitt. Zacharia took on the White House communications role at a time when polls indicate heavy defeats threaten Trump’s Republicans in the upcoming congressional elections in November.

A Brief and Distracted First Briefing

By Tuesday, she delivered her first official press briefing before the White House press corps. Under her predecessor Leavitt, it was common for dozens of journalists to ask questions, and press conferences often lasted well over an hour.

Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Briefs Members of the Media, Oct. 13, 2026 https://t.co/hSgOl5sdyM — https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2109996659547754578

Behind the scenes, the environment was reportedly strained. news.at noted that CBS News reported Zacharia spent the week “ungewöhnlich isoliert” and did not function typically as a spokesperson. Political outlets also cited accounts that President Trump expressed private dissatisfaction with her television presence and suitability for the demanding communications post.

Credentials and the Bar Exam Question

Pressure mounted quickly regarding Zacharia’s professional background. The graduate of a U.S. law school had listed experience assisting a law professor at Pepperdine University, but her resume omitted any mention of a legal license. Investigative reporting by Reuters and subsequent coverage by multiple outlets revealed that she had repeatedly used the title of attorney in public appearances and online despite never securing admission to practice law.

By Thursday, Zacharia acknowledged in a television interview that she had sat for the bar exam in 2011 prior to moving to China and had failed the test. The Wall Street Journal cited an anonymous source on Thursday confirming the 2011 timeline, noting she sat for the exam and failed shortly before her wedding and move to China. Furthermore, archival posts resurfaced showing she had shared unverified claims on social media regarding political figures in September 2022.

Weighing the Departure Against the Midterms

President Trump addressed reporters on Friday, stating he had advised Zacharia to reconsider the position given the intense media attention. “Ich habe ihr gesagt: ‘Ich denke, es ist besser für dich, glücklich zu sein, und ich bin mir nicht sicher, ob man in diesem Job jemals glücklich sein kann,'” Trump remarked, leaving the final employment status open while major U.S. outlets reported her dismissal.

Zacharias Amtszeit gilt als die kürzeste in der Geschichte der Sprecher und Sprecherinnen des Weißen Hauses. Anthony Scaramucci war unter Trump im Jahr 2017 zehn Tage lang als Kommunikationsdirektor im Amt.

Official / Role Preceding Tenure Recent Development Karoline Leavitt Resigned in August Stepped down to spend time with family Katie Zacharia Appointed in October Departed post after days following press scrutiny

The administration has not yet announced a permanent successor to manage the daily briefings as the electoral calendar enters its final stretch.