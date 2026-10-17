Katie Zacharia Leaves White House Press Role After Credentials Scrutiny

“Det var en ære at arbejde for ham,” skrev Katie Zacharia on X as her tenure as White House spokesperson came to an abrupt halt after just days on the job.

The swift departure follows an intense week marked by growing questions regarding her academic background and a tense first press briefing. Trump stated earlier on Friday that he had told Zacharia she should reconsider her role, adding that the position might not be the right fit for her.

Multiple outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, and BBC, reported her exit citing unnamed officials. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung stated to the press that she will transition to a new role to be announced at a later date.

A Turbulent Briefing and Credibility Questions

The 41-year-old appointee began her duties on Monday, but her week quickly derailed during a Tuesday press briefing in the White House. Lasting under 15 minutes, the appearance featured a visibly nervous spokesperson who read primarily from talking points, took few questions, and notably referred to her husband as the president.

Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Briefs Members of the Media, Oct. 13, 2026 https://t.co/hSgOl5sdyM — https://x.com/WhiteHouse/status/2109996659547754578

When pressed by a journalist during the briefing about where she had passed her bar exam to practice law, Zacharia answered, “Da jeg var i Kina.” Later in the week, she admitted that she had never passed the licensing exam despite previously describing herself as an attorney.

President Trump addressed the situation on Friday, confirming he had advised Zacharia to reconsider her position because the role may not suit her.

Political Fallout Ahead of the Midterms

With the United States approaching the November 3 midterm elections, Democratic leaders have seized on the rapid personnel shakeup as evidence of wider turmoil within the Republican ranks.

“Det Hvide Hus’ pressesekretær er væk. MAGA-ekstremisterne fortsætter med at falde fra hinanden,” wrote House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on X.

Zacharia publicly thanked the president late Friday, concluding her brief and contentious chapter inside the West Wing administration as officials prepare to outline her upcoming reassignment.