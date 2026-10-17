1. FC Saarbrücken beats Fortuna Düsseldorf 1-2

On October 17, 2026, 1.

Tactical Shifts and Early Setbacks in Düsseldorf

Head coach Argirios Giannikis made three changes to his starting lineup following a defeat against Duisburg. Christian Kühlwetter stepped into the side in place of Sebastian Vasiliadis, while Kai Brünker and Gökdeniz Gürpüz replaced Kaan Caliskaner and Alexander Staff in the attacking third. Despite the reshuffle, the hosts seized the early initiative.

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Fortuna Düsseldorf capitalized on a mistake in the 7th minute when Daniel Gleiber lost control of the ball. Jomaine Consbruch gathered the loose possession and slipped a pass to Jorrit Hendrix, who fired just wide of the right post. Hendrix soon found better precision, launching a long pass from near the halfway line into open space. Jordi Paulina outpaced the defense and beat goalkeeper Matteo Bignetti to put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute.

The Response and Second-Half Decisive Strikes

The visitors leveled the score almost immediately. Kühlwetter switched play to the left flank, where Niko Bretschneider spotted Brünker cutting toward the edge of the penalty area. Brünker brought the cross down on his chest and drove his second touch into the far corner in the 13th minute. Now performing strongly, the visitors created further chances when Florian Pick delivered a long corner that Bretschneider directed into the middle, where Gökdeniz Gürpüz had his shot blocked and saved by goalkeeper Louis Lord in the 20th minute. Shortly after, Lord was beaten when Kelsey Owusu drove down the right flank with great dynamism and crossed sharply into the area, where Elias Arden deflected the ball toward his own goal, sending it just over the crossbar in the 24th minute. Düsseldorf gained a slight edge toward the end of the first half, but Andreas Müller managed only a shot that Gleiber blocked with his upper body in the 36th minute, leaving the teams tied at halftime.

After the interval, the visitors took control. In the 50th minute, Brünker laid the ball off to Owusu, whose solo run sliced through the Düsseldorf defense before he slotted past Lord to make it 1-2. Giannikis made his first substitution in the 58th minute, bringing on Staff for Gürpüz, followed by Seung-Joon Lee replacing Owusu for the final quarter of an hour. Lee immediately registered a shot after Staff won a duel on the wing and passed inside, but Lee’s tight-angle effort was stopped by Lord in the 75th minute, just before further substitutions in the 82nd minute brought on Kaan Caliskaner for the injured Brünker and Maurice Multhaup for Pick.

As the match stretched into the closing stages, head coach Argirios Giannikis managed the contest with substitutions, introducing Seung-Joon Lee, Kaan Caliskaner, and Maurice Multhaup. While Fortuna pushed for an equalizer—coming closest through a Lukas Bornschein header that drifted wide in the 85th minute—Saarbrücken sealed the result in the 90th minute. Caliskaner squared the ball at the edge of the box to the unmarked Staff, who calmly finished into the far corner to cap the 3-1 victory. Although Düsseldorf recorded more attempts on goal, the more dangerous efforts belonged to the blue-and-blacks, who displayed a tightly knit defensive unit to secure all three points.