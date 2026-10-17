Bridgeport Defeats Preston County 63-14 Led by Williams

Bridgeport rolled to a 63-14 victory over Preston County, delivering an overwhelming offensive performance that built a 56-point lead by halftime on senior night. The decisive win moves the Tribe to a 6-2 record on the season, while the injury-plagued Knights slide to 2-5.

The lopsided West Virginia high school football matchup at Bridgeport saw the hosts eclipse their offensive output from the previous week’s 38-point win over Spring Valley. Gavin Williams manufactured a rare statistical triple-crown in the first half alone, scoring via a reception, a rushing carry, and an interception return.

Offensive Explosion and Williams’ Trifecta

Bridgeport seized control immediately when quarterback Graham Vincent connected with Williams on a 44-yard play-action touchdown pass with under 10 minutes remaining in the first quarter. Less than five minutes later, Williams ran it in from 16 yards out to push the advantage to 14-0.

Gabe Martin added a 13-yard rushing score to stretch the lead to three scores. Preston County answered swiftly on an 81-yard in-route from quarterback Rowan Cramer to Xavier Walcott, making it 21-7 after the opening quarter.

The Tribe’s dominance resumed in the second frame. Vincent hit Williams for a 50-yard touchdown pass, and Martin subsequently found the end zone on a 36-yard run to make it 35-7.

The defining sequence arrived when Williams intercepted a Cramer pass and maneuvered through defenders for a 72-yard pick-6, expanding the margin to 42-7. Preston responded with a 60-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Cramer to Jake Gibson, but Bridgeport answered right back when Eli Knight punched in a 1-yard score following a deep squib kick return by Maddox Conley.

Martin capped the first-half onslaught by taking a direct snap from his own 35-yard line and weaving 65 yards for a touchdown, sending the teams into the locker room at 56-14.

Scoring Summary Progression Quarter Scoring Play 1st Gavin Williams 44-yard pass from Graham Vincent (Jaylen Brown kick) 1st Gavin Williams 16-yard run (Jaylen Brown kick) 1st Gabe Martin 13-yard run (Jaylen Brown kick) 1st Xavier Walcott 81-yard pass from Rowan Cramer (Brady Taylor kick) The opening quarter set a high-scoring tone as Bridgeport built an early advantage.

With the game out of reach, the second half featured shortened quarters and extended playing time for reserves. Zach Hickman added the final points of the night on a 9-yard touchdown run, locking in the 63-14 final score.

Postgame Assessment and Statistics

Preston County head coach Mark Deep acknowledged the severe depth challenges facing his roster due to injuries across varsity and junior varsity units.

“We had some big plays mixed in early on. It’s a machine we’re going against with Bridgeport, right?” said Deep. “They weren’t getting big chunks early on in the game, which is good, but then they got us with that pass. I think our offense did a couple good things, but we’re banged up. It’s just the injury bug hit us, JV also. We have to get back and get healthy. I know we’re going to have one or two back next week; that’s the key for us is getting healthy and getting ready for University High.”

Bridgeport head coach Tyler Phares reflected on the emotional weight of senior night alongside the team’s execution.

“I mean, anytime there’s some good, some bad, definitely things we can get better at. We’re excited to get back on Monday and get back to work,” Phares said, adding remarks on his graduating upperclassmen: “You really get a chance to step back and see what these kids look like as eighth graders. Coming through our doors the first time, to weightlifting, and to watch some of these guys go. Four years of battling and all the practices, and to see them come up and make some big plays and get to go out and have fun was enjoyable for me.”

Statistically, Martin led the Bridgeport ground game with 190 yards and three touchdowns on 9 carries. Williams contributed 38 rushing yards and a score, alongside 95 receiving yards, two receiving touchdowns, and the 72-yard interception return. Vincent completed 2 of 2 passes for 95 yards and two scores. For Preston County, Cramer finished 10 of 17 passing for 201 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Walcott paced the receivers with 81 yards on a single catch.

Bridgeport turns its attention to the next phase of the regular season schedule, while Preston County targets recovery ahead of its matchup against University High.