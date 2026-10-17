Judit Pecháček on Her Mute, Mystical Role in the New Film Wirbel

Actress Judit Pecháček stars as Agnes in the mystical film Wirbel, currently playing in cinemas. Directed by Tomáš Hubáček, the feature explores a landscape in the Ústí nad Labem and Plzeň regions, where Pecháček performs an almost entirely silent role that relies on minimal dialogue and deep emotional resonance.

The Bottom Line

Judit Pecháček portrays the character Agnes in Tomáš Hubáček’s mystical film, Wirbel, which is currently in cinemas.

The actress navigates a nearly silent role, noting that fewer lines allow her to better tune into her acting partners and personal imagination.

Pecháček’s upcoming slate includes Milada Těšitelová’s film Zvíře slated for next year, alongside projects with György Kristóf and Rozálie Kohoutová.

Judit Pecháček Embraces Silence in Tomáš Hubáček’s Wirbel

Playing a character who remains silent through nearly an entire feature film presents a distinct set of hurdles for any performer. For Judit Pecháček, stepping into the role of Agnes in Wirbel meant trading dialogue for physical presence and unspoken emotional tension. The actress found distinct advantages in the sparse script.

Dneska nás na Sonberku navštívili filmaři. Nový český film Pod parou.Teda jednodušší je tvořit víno než film. Pár fotek z půlminutové scény. Klasická klapka už se nepoužívá. Řidič taxi Petr Čtvrtníček, od auta odchází Judit Pecháček (Bárdos). pic.twitter.com/MtYj4JkLAK — https://x.com/WinerySonberk/status/1824387329349357633

“I really like when a character has fewer words,” Pecháček explained regarding the creative process. “On one hand, it is demanding to express emotions without words or with very few words, but on the other hand, it is a greater opportunity for me to better perceive my acting partners and also to immerse myself in myself and my fantasy.”

In the film, Agnes functions as a metaphorical figure originating from a sort of interim period. Her presence on screen coincides with supernatural occurrences unfolding in real time and space alongside co-star David Švehlík, who plays Martin. Neither character enters the narrative with firm footing, as both inhabit a distinctly lost state.

Navigating the Mystical Landscapes of Ústí and Plzeň

The cinematic exploration of landscape formed a core pillar of the production. Director Tomáš Hubáček constructed the mystical backstory that anchors Agnes’s journey, introducing Pecháček to elements of folklore and local lore she had not previously encountered.

Production took the cast and crew primarily through the Ústí nad Labem and Plzeň regions, as well as locations in Slovakia. Despite traversing areas marked by ruined architecture and abandoned structures, Pecháček recalled a collaborative atmosphere on set rather than any unsettling environmental tension.

“We shot mainly in the Ústí and Plzeň regions and also in Slovakia,” Pecháček noted. “I like getting to know new places thanks to my work, and I don’t remember having a depressing feeling from those places. The whole crew was very nice and cheerful, it was a wonderful film work for me, and I was happy for every shooting day.”

Project Director Expected Release Wirbel Tomáš Hubáček In cinemas now Zvíře Milada Těšitelová Next year Untitled Project György Kristóf TBD Untitled Project Rozálie Kohoutová TBD

A Packed Production Slate Following Wirbel

With Wirbel currently running in theaters, Pecháček’s professional calendar remains heavily occupied with upcoming Czech and international collaborations. Audiences can look forward to seeing her next in director Milada Těšitelová’s feature Zvíře, scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer or autumn of next year.

Beyond that project, the actress has already begun work on new features helmed by György Kristóf and Rozálie Kohoutová. Additional film commitments are slated to begin in the coming days, though details regarding those early-stage productions remain under wraps.