Housing Ministry Opens Applications For 500 Subsidized Mortgages

The Ministry of Housing opens digital applications on Monday, October 19, for 500 subsidized mortgage loans aimed at middle-income households under the “Abriendo Puertas: Primera Vivienda” plan.

The Bottom Line

Application Window: Submissions run exclusively online via the ministry website from October 19 through November 30.

Submissions run exclusively online via the ministry website from October 19 through November 30. Financial Structure: The program finances up to 95% of the property value, requiring a 5% initial down payment alongside monthly subsidy support reaching up to 50%.

The program finances up to 95% of the property value, requiring a 5% initial down payment alongside monthly subsidy support reaching up to 50%. Allocation Mechanism: If applicant volume exceeds the 500 available slots, a proportional departmental draw determines eligibility for subsequent bank credit evaluation.

Application Deadlines and Digital Submissions

Prospective buyers must complete their submissions online through the official housing ministry portal before the November 30 cutoff date. The initiative targets middle-income earners looking to secure their initial property purchase with state backing. Tamara Paseyro introduced the framework as a key step toward expanding residential access. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet specific household income brackets depending on their geographic location.

Income Thresholds and Departmental Quotas

Financial eligibility criteria vary across regions to reflect local market realities. In Montevideo, Maldonado, and Ciudad de la Costa, qualifying household incomes range between $77,000 and $146,000. For the remainder of the country, the qualifying window adjusts to between $58,000 and $146,000. In Paysandú, there is no fixed preliminary quota. Instead, the final allocation for the department relies on a prorated distribution calculated from total registrations gathered by the November 30 deadline. Pablo González noted that applicants seeking guidance can visit local offices at Setembrino Pereda 857 near Sarandí.

Region / Department Minimum Income Requirement Maximum Income Requirement Montevideo, Maldonado, Ciudad de la Costa $77,000 $146,000 Rest of the Country $58,000 $146,000

Broader Five-Year Residential Strategy

This initial round forms part of a broader government roadmap targeting a total of 1,600 mortgage loans distributed across the five-year period. Subsequent calls for applications will follow in the years following the start of the government term. Because the initial selection process functions as a preliminary filter rather than a direct credit grant, successful participants in the departmental draws must still clear standard commercial bank credit evaluations before drawing funds.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.