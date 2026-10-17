Shaquille O’Neal, the 54-year-old basketball legend holding an estimated net worth of $500 million, has enrolled at Sacramento State University to pursue his fifth academic credential—a master’s degree in criminology—while simultaneously advising students against letting automated technology replace human mentorship.

The Bottom Line

The Academic Portfolio: O’Neal is actively expanding a resume that already includes a bachelor’s degree, an MBA, an Ed.D., and a master’s in liberal arts from Louisiana State University.

O’Neal is actively expanding a resume that already includes a bachelor’s degree, an MBA, an Ed.D., and a master’s in liberal arts from Louisiana State University. The Institutional Connection: Beyond his coursework in the “Critical Analysis of Law & Justice” program, O’Neal serves in an unpaid, voluntary capacity as the general manager for the Sacramento State basketball program, where his son Shaqir plays.

Beyond his coursework in the “Critical Analysis of Law & Justice” program, O’Neal serves in an unpaid, voluntary capacity as the general manager for the Sacramento State basketball program, where his son Shaqir plays. The Economic Warning: O’Neal maintains that while AI provides baseline utility, the true return on educational investment stems from direct interpersonal networking and face-to-face mentorship.

Academic Persistence Beyond the NBA Draft

It’s rare these days for a star college basketball player to stay in school for more than a year, let alone return to finish a degree after turning pro. After spending three seasons at Louisiana State University and entering the 1992 NBA draft as the No. 1 overall pick, O’Neal initially left without his undergraduate diploma, fulfilling a promise to his mother years later by walking the commencement stage. He has since earned four degrees, including a bachelor’s, an MBA, an Ed.D., and a master’s in liberal arts from LSU.

The pursuit at Sacramento State represents a deliberate divergence from standard retirement pathways. O’Neal began the hybrid program over the summer with a projected completion window between fall 2027 and summer 2028. This academic focus aligns with decades of ancillary law enforcement exposure, beginning with reserve officer roles in Los Angeles and Miami during the late 1990s, followed by an honorary FBI special agent designation conferred by FBI Director Kash Patel.

Degree / Credential Institution Field of Study Bachelor’s Degree Not Specified Not Specified Master of Business Administration Not Specified Business Administration Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) Not Specified Not Specified Master of Arts Louisiana State University Liberal Arts Master’s Degree (In Progress) Sacramento State University Criminology

Evaluating the Return on Investment in Higher Education

While touring university campuses to instruct students on personal finance, O’Neal addresses the anxiety surrounding artificial intelligence integration and entry-level job security. He argues that AI can deliver data efficiently, but it cannot replicate the experiential value of personal interaction. O’Neal emphasized the necessity of physical presence and direct engagement by stating that sitting across from experienced professionals yields insights that technology cannot duplicate.

Photo: dnyuz.com

This pragmatic view on institutional value finds historical precedent among other prominent figures who delayed degree completion. Stephen Curry finished his sociology bachelor’s degree at Davidson College in 2022, thirteen years after turning professional, to fulfill a personal commitment to his family and coaching staff. Similarly, Oprah Winfrey completed her final credit at Tennessee State University in 1987 after departing in 1975 to accelerate her broadcasting career, demonstrating that professional achievement and academic completion frequently operate on parallel, non-linear timelines.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.