Valeed Anjum Arrested: Snapchat and Roblox Abuse Investigation

Bensalem police arrested 27-year-old Valeed Anjum on October 1, 2026, alleging he used Snapchat and Roblox to contact children between the ages of 10 and 15 across the United States.

Arrest and Multi-Jurisdiction Charges Against Valeed Anjum

Authorities in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, took Anjum into custody following an investigation into online enticement. Police charge Anjum with multiple counts of unlawful contact with a minor, sexual abuse of a child, criminal use of a communication facility, and related offenses. The scope of the criminal case expanded on October 7, when a report from 6abc stated that Anjum also faces charges in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Investigators in that jurisdiction allege he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl whom police found with him inside a vehicle. These charges are allegations. Anjum is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Investigators have flagged specific online identifiers linked to the suspect to track down additional contacts. Bensalem police identified the alias “Puma” alongside the Snapchat usernames “poomdoom69” and “brain.rotty.” Law enforcement urges anyone recognizing these account names or suspecting contact with their children to contact legal counsel and preserve communication records.

Platform Scrutiny on Snapchat and Roblox

The investigation highlights major questions surrounding child safety infrastructure on Roblox and Snapchat. Authorities allege the suspect utilized these interactive spaces to contact minors. This dynamic forces a hard look at platform moderation, user verification protocols, and data retention policies.

The reporting reviewed does not establish that either Snapchat or Roblox knew about Anjum’s alleged conduct or bears legal responsibility for it. Families, however, face pressing questions regarding how digital services moderate real-time messaging and virtual environments where children interact daily. Safety measures must function effectively where minors actually play and communicate.

Guidance for Affected Families and Evidence Preservation

Child safety experts and investigators emphasize that sending sexual images or pressuring a minor to produce them constitutes severe abuse. Financial offers from an adult do not diminish culpability or transfer responsibility to the child. Families discovering such breaches are advised to avoid accusatory questioning and instead provide immediate emotional support.

Preserving digital evidence requires precise steps. Investigators recommend recording exact usernames, profile links, dates, and payment records while consulting local police or legal professionals on how to handle physical devices. Authorities explicitly warn against copying, downloading, or circulating explicit images of children, or confronting the suspected offender directly. Families can submit tips and reports to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children via the CyberTipline at missingkids.org, or utilize NCMEC’s Take It Down service to limit the online distribution of explicit images captured before a minor turned 18.