Orbital ATK Launches Cygnus Cargo Ship to ISS After Antares Rocket Upgrade

On Oct. 17, 2016, Orbital ATK successfully launched an upgraded Antares rocket carrying a cargo shipment to the International Space Station from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, marking a high-stakes return to flight nearly two years after a catastrophic explosion.

Sustaining Station Operations After the Disaster

For the International Space Station to sustain continuous human occupancy, periodic cargo deliveries remain essential. Russia fulfills part of this requirement with its Progress spacecraft, while the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency have contributed through their Automated Transfer Vehicle and H-II Transfer Vehicle respectively.

NASA contracted with Orbital ATK—now operating as Northrop Grumman Space Systems—and SpaceX to fly commercial resupply service missions. Both providers are required to keep the U.S. operating segment supplied with necessary science and research materials.

Stakes were exceptionally high for the October 2016 flight. The company’s previous attempt nearly two years earlier ended in a catastrophic explosion seconds after liftoff.

The Upgraded Antares Night Launch from Virginia

Despite minor delays, the newly upgraded Antares rocket blasted off into the night sky over Wallops Island on Oct. 17, 2016. Six days later, the Cygnus cargo spacecraft arrived at the ISS to deliver food, supplies, and science experiments to the crew.

Although operations can occasionally absorb short interruptions from one or more resupply vehicles, Progress, Cygnus, and Dragon serve as key components for continuous orbital operations. Returning the Antares vehicle to flight after a catastrophic failure was vital for the well-being of the entire space station program.

Following this successful mission, the Antares rocket flew another 12 times before standing down again for further redesign.