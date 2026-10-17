Home » Health » Is More Protein Always Better? The Truth About the Diet Craze

Driven by social media and a novel dietary craze, individuals across the nation eating high amounts of protein to manage weight, build muscle and boost metabolism. As the trend has exploded in popularity, food companies have quadrupled the amount of high-protein products available worldwide over the past decade, squeezing protein into everything from snack bars, breakfast cereals and drinks to pasta, yoghurts and much more.

Health and fitness influencers tout the benefits of eating lots of protein, and junk foods are even being marketed for their protein content. However, nutrition experts are questioning whether more protein is always better amid a widespread diet craze driven by branding and marketing rather than hidden societal deficiencies.

The Reality of Daily Intake and Requirements

Protein is critical for the body, functioning to repair cells, build muscle, support immune cells, skin, and biological enzymes. The World Health Organization recommends that healthy adults eat 0.8g of protein per kg of their body weight every day. Similarly, the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines for Americans recently modified nutritional guidelines, suggesting that Americans prioritize protein foods at every meal and increasing the general adult protein recommendation.

Despite these guidelines, most people are already eating too much protein. While the body has a limited capacity to use protein at one time and no place to store extra, excess protein can usually be handled by a healthy kidney and liver. However, experts note that animal protein contains saturated fat and cholesterol, which can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease, while ultra-processed high-protein foods may also contain high amounts of sugar, salt and other unhealthy ingredients.

Context, Supplements and Plant-Based Sources

Certain groups require higher amounts of protein, such as malnourished patients or adults aged over 65 who need between 1.2 and 2g per kg of weight per day to maintain muscle and prevent reduced mobility, strength, and independence. Conversely, athletes who perform high physical activity generally consume a lot of food to stay in energy balance, meaning they already consume sufficient protein and typically do not need to add more.

Photo: WorldHealth.net

Specialists advise sourcing extra protein from fiber-rich plant options like buckwheat, quinoa, soybeans, and chia seeds to fulfill dietary requirements securely. Teresa Fung noted that concerns regarding consuming the right balance of amino acids on a plant-based diet are often a misconception:

People don’t just eat one type of plant source. As long as we eat a variety of plant foods, generally, it’s not a problem.