Bank of Canada Governor Warns Global Economic Resilience Is Under Strain Amid Rising Energy Prices

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that global economic resilience is under strain from persistent conflicts and trade disruptions driving up energy prices. Speaking in Bangkok, Macklem noted that international oil reserves are running thin just as Canadian inflation data and the Q3 Business Outlook Survey approach.

The Bottom Line

Headline inflation in Canada held at 3% year-over-year in August, with September data pending.

Global oil prices remain elevated, with Brent crude trading near US$110 compared to the bank’s previous expectation of US$75.

Financial markets price in a 35% probability of a quarter-point rate hike at the upcoming October 28 announcement.

Global Shocks and Energy Price Pressures

Speaking to reporters from the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund meetings in Bangkok, Tiff Macklem stated that the global economy has outperformed expectations despite ongoing wars in Iran and Ukraine alongside sweeping trade disruptions. This resilience is increasingly under strain as Middle East conflicts persist and push energy prices upward. Macklem cautioned that nations can only release global oil reserves so many times before those stockpiles require restocking.

Brent crude is trading at approximately US$110 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate sits at US$101. These figures significantly exceed the Bank of Canada’s July quarterly forecast, which assumed Brent crude would average US$75 during the third quarter. Macklem indicated that if oil prices remain near the US$100 threshold, the central bank expects inflation to gradually drift up from its current 3% rate.

Data Releases Precede the October Interest Rate Decision

The central bank is preparing to review crucial domestic indicators ahead of its upcoming interest rate announcement scheduled for October 28. Statistics Canada is set to release its September Consumer Price Index report, which will reveal whether energy price pressures are spreading to other goods and services. Analysts attribute expected monthly increases largely to a 5.8% jump in gasoline prices and double-digit gains in heating oil costs.

Photo: Yahoo! Finance Canada

Simultaneously, the Bank of Canada will release its third-quarter Business Outlook Survey. This survey will provide qualitative signals regarding how firms perceive elevated fuel costs and trade uncertainty, particularly following the implementation of U.S. Section 338 trade measures on August 22.

Indicator / Metric Previous Reading Current / Expected Level Canada Headline CPI (August/September) 3% YoY Expected to hold at 3% Brent Crude Oil Price US$75 (Q3 Forecast) Trading near US$110 Market Odds of Oct. 28 Rate Hike Prior to jobs report Approx. 35% as of mid-October Benchmark Interest Rate 2.25% Held steady for seven decisions

Balancing Inflationary Risks Against Economic Softness

The central bank faces competing economic signals as it evaluates monetary policy. While energy prices threaten to broaden inflationary pressures, wider economic indicators show distinct signs of cooling. Statistics Canada reported that the domestic economy shed 68,000 jobs in September, marking a second consecutive monthly decline in employment. These weaker labor market metrics caused financial market odds of an October rate hike to recede.

Photo: The Globe and Mail

Analysts observed that softening travel and shelter prices may offset energy-driven increases in the upcoming consumer price data. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada has maintained its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% across its last seven decisions, carefully weighing upside inflation risks against downside growth risks driven by trade disputes with the United States.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.