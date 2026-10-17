Norte Fire forces evacuations and destroys California homes

“Aggressively attacking the fire from ground and air,” emergency crews deployed across Southern California as fast-moving wildfires forced thousands of residents to evacuate and engulfed at least six expensive properties, dw.com reported.

The Norte fire erupted in the coastal city of San Clemente before intense Santa Ana winds drove the flames into the affluent San Juan Capistrano municipality in Orange County. According to the Orange County Fire Authority via updates on X, the blaze scorched approximately 465 acres, or 188 hectares, while directly impacting at least four homes. Thick black plumes of smoke billowed across the hillsides, remaining visible for miles as firefighting teams scrambled to establish containment lines.

The National Weather Service issued severe warnings regarding a high risk for large fires and rapid fire growth, singling out Los Angeles and Ventura counties alongside the mountainous and foothill terrain of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. Unseasonably high temperatures, low humidity, and powerful Santa Ana winds combined to accelerate the destruction. Forecasters recorded wind gusts reaching 50 to 70 miles, or 80 to 110 kilometers, per hour in the mountain ranges, while coastal and valley corridors experienced gusts ranging between 35 and 55 miles per hour.

Utility operators cut off electricity supplies across affected regions to mitigate the risk of electrical sparks triggered by heavy wind gusts. The intentional blackouts left thousands of residents without power as ground crews and aerial units maintained their defense against the advancing flames. Local authorities urged the public to avoid the disaster zones entirely to allow emergency vehicles unimpeded access to the front lines.