Adam Schenk Defends Title at 2026 Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Adam Schenk defends his title against a 120-player field at the Port Royal Golf Course during the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, running from October 22 to 25, 2026, with Golf Channel providing live Round 1 coverage starting at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 22.

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Adam Schenk returns as the defending champion, carrying high expectations on the PGA Tour FedExCup Fall schedule.

The $6 million purse and 500 FedExCup points draw a competitive 120-player field seeking crucial positioning.

The race to secure a 2027 PGA Tour card moves to Southampton, Bermuda, next week for the fourth event on the fall schedule. According to the PGA Tour communications team, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship marks its eighth playing at Port Royal Golf Course, offering a $6 million purse and 500 FedExCup points to the winner.

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship is set to be played for the eighth time. The field includes five past champions:Brendon Todd (2019)Seamus Power (2022)Camilo Villegas (2023)Rafa Campos (2024)Adam Schenk (2025) pic.twitter.com/dQBV04jVH7 — https://x.com/PGATourComms/status/2111202582459015223

Tournament week officially begins on October 19, preceding the four days of competition from October 22 to 25. The schedule shifts slightly following the cancellation of the Good Good Championship week, which left an open slot on the PGA Tour calendar.

Five past champions anchor the 120-player field in Bermuda. Brendon Todd won the event in 2019, Seamus Power claimed victory in 2022, Camilo Villegas triumphed in 2023, Rafa Campos took the title in 2024, and Adam Schenk enters as the reigning champion from 2025.

Qualifying battles finalized the remaining roster spots ahead of the tournament. Adam Long, Austin Lemieux, Matthew Anderson, and Willie Mack III secured the four open-qualifier positions. Meanwhile, Nick Jones and Camiko Smith earned the two available Bermuda local exemptions.

Tournament Detail Specification Location Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda Dates October 22–25, 2026 Purse & Points $6 million / 500 FedExCup points Broadcast Golf Channel (Round 1 begins Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. ET)

Tournament organizers scheduled the complete alphabetical field release for Friday night, October 16, following the final confirmation of all open qualifiers and exemptions. Cut lines and weekend groupings will be determined once play commences next week.

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