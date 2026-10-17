Jack Jones Banned After Dog Neglect and Bristol Farm Cruelty Uncovered

In Bristol, a newly revealed inspection report attributes the structural collapse of Pero’s Bridge last August to severe corrosion caused by a lack of maintenance, according to Bristol Live. Meanwhile, Gloucestershire Live reported that 40-year-old Jack Jones was banned from keeping animals for 10 years after a dog named Candy had to be put down after being found covered in fleas and suffering from malnutrition.

Key Facts From the West of England Headlines

Pero’s Bridge in Bristol collapsed in August due to severe corrosion resulting from a lack of maintenance.

Jack Jones, 40, received a 10-year animal ban following the case of a neglected dog named Candy.

Secretly filmed footage at Two Pools dairy farm near Bristol showed workers kicking cows and force-feeding a calf.

Bridge Inspection Findings in Bristol

The structural failure of Pero’s Bridge in Bristol last August stemmed directly from neglected maintenance work, an inspection report revealed. According to Bristol Live, the lack of upkeep allowed severe corrosion to compromise the structure.

Animal Cruelty Cases Investigated

In Gloucestershire, an animal welfare case concluded with a 10-year ban for 40-year-old Jack Jones. Gloucestershire Live reported that a dog named Candy had to be put down after being found covered in fleas and suffering from malnutrition.

Separate allegations of mistreatment emerged from footage filmed secretly at Two Pools dairy farm near Bristol. Expressing shock, farm owner Mike King voiced his disgust at witnessing staff strike cows and overfeed a calf until it died of asphyxiation.

Infrastructure and Transport Updates in Swindon and Somerset

In Swindon, councillors discussed a motion addressing electric vehicle charging cables trailing unsafely across pavements. The Swindon Advertiser reported that the motion highlights the trip hazards the cables can cause.

Meanwhile, the Bridgwater Mercury reported that a new safe walking and cycling route will be coming to Somerset. Situated near junction 23 of the M5 motorway, the walkway will link Puriton and Woolavington with the upcoming £4bn ‘gigafactory’.