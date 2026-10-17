Castle Espie Removes Captive Birds Due to Avian Flu and Costs

Castle Espie in County Down is removing all captive birds from its wildlife collection starting in November, driven by avian influenza pressures, Brexit transport hurdles, and broader cost-cutting measures at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust. The site will also end guided school tours while keeping self-guided visits open.

Avian flu and border regulations are reshaping a wildlife site in Northern Ireland. Starting in November, every captive bird residing at Castle Espie in County Down will be relocated to other facilities across the UK managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.

The transformation marks a contraction for the collection. Director of Operations Alex Lane noted that the site once maintained a captive population of roughly 500 birds, but ongoing pressures have driven that count down to fewer than 100.

Avian Flu and Post-Brexit Transport Hurdles at Castle Espie

Maintaining a captive bird collection has grown increasingly complex. Wildlife officials point to the persistent threat of avian influenza as an operational hurdle.

At the same time, regulatory changes following the UK’s departure from the European Union have complicated animal movements. Lane explained that no aligned system currently exists for bringing birds into Ireland from mainland UK. Each transfer now demands an export health certificate alongside physical inspections upon arrival in Northern Ireland.

WWT Budget Pressures and Educational Changes

The bird relocations form one component of a wider financial restructuring across the charity. Rising operational costs and income challenges have left the organization managing a sizeable deficit.

Financial strain is also altering how local students experience the sanctuary. Castle Espie is shutting down its guided school tour program, as too few institutions book the instructor-led sessions to cover expenses, and transport costs may contribute to low attendance. However, leadership confirmed that Alex Lane said they will continue to welcome self-guided school visits.

Elected officials have pushed back against the reduction in educational access. SDLP MLA Cara Hunter termed the loss of guided tours disappointing and warned it might reduce access for schools with limited resources.

Shifting Focus Toward Wetland Conservation

As the captive bird program winds down and departments adjust to financial realities, the Trust intends to redirect its energy toward the natural landscape. The organization plans to refocus Castle Espie as a hub for wetland nature conservation.

Photo: envirolink.org