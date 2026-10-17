Fighting Phone Scams: How AI Bots Waste Scammers’ Time and Gather Data

In a direct counter-offensive against global cybercrime, Australian security firm Apate has deployed an autonomous fleet of 350,000 artificial intelligence bots designed to trap telephone and messaging scammers in protracted conversations. The automated agents waste criminals’ time for hours while harvesting crucial intelligence to disrupt illegal operations.

How Apate Deploys 350,000 AI Bots Against Phone Scammers

The scale of modern financial fraud demands automated resistance. Global estimates tracked by Truecaller point to roughly 68 billion scam calls placed annually. Against that backdrop, Apate’s system steps in by routing inbound scam traffic directly to synthetic personas.

These AI bots mimic distinct human behaviors, personalities, and communication styles. Some agents interact via WhatsApp, while others handle voice calls. A common tactic involves an agent answering a call only to claim it lacks time at the moment, promising a callback later to drag out the engagement.

Conversations between the AI and human scammers routinely stretch past two hours. The core objective is keeping fraudsters engaged by dangling the prospect of a successful payout, thereby burning hours they could otherwise spend targeting vulnerable human victims.

“Wir hoffen, dass wir die perfekten Opfer für Scammer gebaut haben. Eine Minute, in der ein Scammer mit einem Bot oder einem Agenten spricht, ist eine Minute, in der man hunderte, wenn nicht sogar tausende Menschen potenziell davor schützt, vor derselben Person kontaktiert zu werden.” Dali Kafaar, CEO of Apate, told Wired.

Infiltrating Scam Networks to Harvest Intelligence

Wasting time on the phone represents only part of the strategy. Apate’s autonomous agents also infiltrate online scam groups, embedding themselves directly into criminal chat rooms.

Photo: heise.de

This deep infiltration yields actionable data. The AI tools have already gathered upwards of 250,000 pieces of information concerning fraudulent operations and the individuals behind them. Collected details range from personal identities to the specific bank accounts utilized to launder illicit funds.

Security analysts note that data harvesting offers a far more effective long-term deterrent than mere call deflection. While 350,000 bots remain a fraction of the billions of annual scams, intelligence gathering directly undermines the infrastructure supporting large-scale criminal networks.