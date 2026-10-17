Susan Collins Says Troy Jackson Shut Up Comment Shows Mistreatment

President Donald Trump loomed large as incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Troy Jackson squared off in their fourth and final debate in Bangor, Maine, trading sharp barbs over campaign finances, voting records, and a heated exchange triggered by a protester.

The race for Maine’s U.S. Senate seat ranks among the most competitive in the United States, carrying major implications for which party controls the chamber in the next Congress. Incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins is seeking a sixth term, facing off against Democratic nominee Troy Jackson, a former logger and state Senate president who secured the Democratic nomination after Graham Platner withdrew from the race in July.

The two candidates faced off in four debates, concluding with an event hosted in front of a live audience of roughly 200 people inside a theater in Bangor. The final showdown was co-sponsored by Maine Public, the Portland Press Herald, and NewsCenter Maine.

The Debate Clash at Bangor and the ‘Shut Up’ Exchange

Tensions flared roughly 20 minutes into the Bangor debate when 19-year-old Bowdoin College student Henry Elgie stood up in the audience and interrupted Collins.

Photo: Kalshi News

Henry Elgie, a student and protester, interrupted the debate by shouting that he was terrified and that AI data centers were destroying the climate and poisoning the waters.

As security escorted Elgie out of the venue, he shouted about the senator’s 30-year tenure. Collins responded by remarking that the interruption was obviously one of Troy’s supporters . Jackson took immediate offense to the remark.

Jackson responded to the accusation by telling Collins to shut up, adding that he did not know the protester.

Jackson entered the race after winning the nomination at a state Democratic convention following the conclusion of Graham Platner’s candidacy. Collins grew up in Caribou, where her family operates a sixth-generation lumber business, and began her career working as a legislative assistant for U.S. Representative Bill Cohen before winning election to the Senate in 1996. Throughout her tenure, she previously chaired the Committee on Governmental Affairs from 2003 to 2005, the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs from 2005 to 2007, and the Special Committee on Aging from 2015 to 2021. Jackson served in the Maine Legislature from 2002 until stepping down due to term limits in December 2024, including time as Senate president.

Photo: NBC News

During their final debate at the Gracie Theatre, the candidates clashed over the federal judiciary and national politics. Jackson argued that Supreme Court justices should face term limits and ethics reforms. Collins countered that adding new seats to the Supreme Court would introduce political interference and undermine its independence from political bodies, noting that Congress last expanded the court in 1869.

The candidates also debated foreign policy and executive oversight. When questioned on presidential accountability, Jackson asserted that Collins unfailingly supports Donald Trump when legislative votes matter. Collins rejected that characterization, emphasizing her legislative record and citing studies showing her ranking as a bipartisan member of the Senate. Voters across Maine have expressed mixed views on the matchup. Dan Tremble, a 61-year-old Democratic Penobscot County commissioner, noted that while Collins has delivered meaningful assistance for Maine, he leaned toward supporting Jackson due to concerns over enabling presidential policies.

Financial Discrepancies and Campaign Spending in Maine

Financial firepower has defined the race as outside groups and campaign committees pour millions into television advertising. Data from the tracking firm AdImpact showed a total television advertising discrepancy, with groups supporting Collins spending $115 million compared to $83 million spent by groups supporting Jackson.

Photo: WSJ

Polling Standings and Prediction Market Odds

Public opinion surveys paint a picture of a dead heat heading toward Election Day. A poll conducted by The Washington Post and George Mason University surveyed 800 likely voters between September 30 and October 5, finding 50 percent support for Jackson compared to 46 percent for Collins. Among respondents who indicated they were very likely to vote, Jackson led Collins 50 percent to 47 percent. A separate Suffolk University survey found Jackson leading among very likely voters 50 percent to 47 percent, while a YouGov and CBS News poll showed a dead heat with each candidate tied at 50 percent. Regionally, polling indicated Collins held strong leads in eastern and northern Maine, while Jackson maintained an advantage among voters under 50 years old.

Prediction markets reflect a competitive tilt. Kalshi traders priced Jackson at 57% and Collins at 43% in the Maine Senate winner market.