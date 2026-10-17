Apple, Google and Samsung Launch New Smartwatches

Major consumer tech brands including Apple, Google, and Samsung rolled out new smartwatches, offering consumers a crowded market of smartwatches priced primarily between $250 and $400, alongside sub-$100 alternatives, as reported by Mashable.

Apple Watch Series 12 and SE 3 Deliver Ecosystem Upgrades

Apple positions the Apple Watch Series 12 as its latest smartwatch for iPhone users. Stan Schroeder reported that the device retains a familiar exterior design—aside from new ceramic case options—while housing an upgraded S11 chip to support Audio Intelligence tools. The hardware features an entirely new electrical and optical heart sensor array. This array enables far more frequent measurements, powering new applications like Readiness and an overhauled Vitals app. Furthermore, the Series 12 delivers extended workout battery life and faster charging speeds.

Crucially, the Series 12 shares its core chip and sensors with the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4, which retails at double the price. For budget-conscious iPhone users, Apple maintains the Apple Watch SE 3 in its lineup. Vanessa Hand Orellana noted that the SE 3 functions essentially as a last-gen Series 11, providing an always-on OLED display, heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, gesture controls, and water resistance while omitting blood oxygen monitoring and shortening battery endurance. The SE 3 frequently retails around $219.

Google Pixel Watch 5 Integrates Gemini AI and Expands Health Metrics

Google offers the Pixel Watch 5, succeeding the Pixel Watch 4. The hardware introduces a faster processor, doubled onboard storage, improved GPS route tracking, faster charging, and better sleep tracking equipped with breathing emergency detection. Additionally, the device tracks blood pressure and insulin resistance trends.

Google phones have Android desktop mode, Samsung has Dex, and Apple has nothing. pic.twitter.com/eiTjwEpVWB — https://x.com/iHateApplee/status/2106129394985005089

Andrew Gebhart observed that the Pixel Watch 5 features deep integration with Google’s Gemini AI assistant. Gemini functions as a proactive companion, capable of surfacing flight details or suggesting phone numbers while texting offline. For users within the Google ecosystem, these capabilities make the Pixel Watch 5 the best Android smartwatch for most people, despite a $50 price increase over its predecessor.

Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro Disrupts the Sub-Hundred-Dollar Segment

Targeting ultra-low-budget consumers, the Nothing CMF Watch 3 Pro arrives at a standard retail price of $99, frequently discounting to $79. Lauren Allain assigned the device a 4.6/5 rating and a Mashable Choice Award, citing its build quality and performance relative to its price point. The watch incorporates direct ChatGPT integration—a feature absent on the Apple Watch.

Beyond its AI capability, the CMF Watch 3 Pro includes blood oxygen monitoring, stress tracking, precise heart-rate monitoring, location tracking, and an extra-long battery life. Its feature set stands out given that the cheapest Apple Watch lacks blood oxygen monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Refines Vitals and Fitness Metrics

Samsung counters with the Galaxy Watch 9, maintaining the “squircle” design introduced with the Galaxy Watch 8. Katie Collins noted that the 44mm variant remains comfortable for continuous daily wear.

The Galaxy Watch 9 introduces a Heart Health score, a Fitness Index score, a Daily Cardio Load metric, and overnight vitals monitoring. Powered by Gemini, the smartwatch integrates into the broader Samsung device ecosystem while marking a $30 price increase over its predecessor.