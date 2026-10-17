vivo X Fold6 vs Honor Magic9: Specs and Comparison

Consumers looking at the current mobile market face a choice between distinct hardware approaches, highlighted by a direct specification and feature comparison between the vivo X Fold6 與 Honor Magic9（中國版）. While the smartphone landscape features a range of flagship releases, examining these two models outlines specific differences in display properties, processor capabilities, and camera configurations.

Display Performance and Hardware Specifications

The vivo X Fold6 features an 8.02-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a resolution of 2312 x 2504 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness reaching 5000 nits. By comparison, the Honor Magic9 is equipped with a 6.37-inch OLED screen at 1236 x 2664 pixels, supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 10000 nits. For processing architecture, the vivo device runs on a 3nm Mediatek Dimensity 9500 Super chip paired with up to 16GB of RAM, while the Honor variant utilizes a 3nm Qualcomm SM8850-AC Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with up to 16GB of RAM.

Optics, Durability, and Charging Capabilities

Imaging systems on both devices offer high-resolution options. The vivo X Fold6 incorporates a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP periscope lens alongside a 20MP front-facing camera. The Honor Magic9 features a 200MP main camera, a 200MP periscope lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. In terms of physical protection and power delivery, the vivo X Fold6 includes IP58/IP59 dust and water resistance with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging. The Honor Magic9 provides a higher IP68/IP69K dust and water resistance rating, 80W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.