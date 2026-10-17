South Korea Lawmakers Rebuke USFK Commander Over Border Remarks

On October 17, 2026, South Korean lawmakers launched a sharp rebuke against United States Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Xavier Brunson, demanding an immediate retraction and a public apology over remarks concerning the nation's southern border.

During the event, Brunson reportedly stated that 대한민국은 유엔군사령부의 관점에서 보면 남쪽 철책선에서 시작한다. The remarks immediately drew fierce pushback from South Korean political figures who viewed the comments as an unacceptable infringement on national sovereignty.

Democratic Party Lawmakers Condemn Territorial Remarks

Presidential National Defense Policy Special Advisor and Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Byung-joo took to social media on October 17 to share the USFK commander‘s remarks, criticizing them as a line-crossing statement that violated South Korea’s territorial sovereignty. Kim demanded that 브런슨 사령관은 주권 침해 발언을 즉각 철회하고, 대한민국 국민 앞에 사과하라 through his Facebook account.

NEW: USFK Commander Xavier Brunson proposed establishing South Korea as a regional sustainment hub (RSH) to conduct maintenance on US aircraft and ships. Establishing South Korea as an RSH may improve the logistical efficiency of US forces during a Taiwan contingency.Other Key… pic.twitter.com/2kUWpsHvBO — https://x.com/TheStudyofWar/status/2049182362265674001

Kim further emphasized the legal limits of the UNC, noting that the armistice agreement strictly restricts the command’s authority to Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) entry permits and civil administration. 정전협정이 유엔사에 부여한 권한은 비무장지대(DMZ) 출입허가와 민사행정에 국한된다, Kim stated, adding that there is no authority whatsoever to judge the territorial sovereignty of a sovereign state. He stressed that 대한민국 영토는 그 어떤 외세의 관할도 될 수 없으며, 대한민국 주권이 미치는 우리의 영토 belongs solely to South Korea.

National Assembly Defense Committee Chairman Jin Sung-joon also voiced strong objections on Facebook, pointing out that the comments directly conflict with the South Korean Constitution, which defines the nation’s territory as the Korean Peninsula and its adjacent islands. Jin asserted that 대한민국 영토주권을 부정하는 유엔군 사령관의 인식을 반드시 바로잡아야 한다.

Wider Political Stance on Wartime Operational Control

Amid the fallout from the seminar, Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson Kim Sung-hoe addressed reporters at the National Assembly regarding another topic raised by Commander Brunson: changes in the conditions for the transition of Wartime Operational Control (OPCON).

Kim Sung-hoe reaffirmed the party’s consistent position, stating that 저희는 조건을 빨리 충족해 전환해야 한다는 기본적 입장에 변화가 없다. He added that the party will continue to cooperate and work diligently with the Ministry of Defense to ensure that the necessary conditions are successfully met.