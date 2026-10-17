McGlone Predicts Bitcoin Drop to $10,000 as Cryptoquant Counters

As traditional financial markets navigate late-cycle pressures, Mike McGlone has outlined a projected path for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) toward a $10,000 support level, contingent on a 20% drawdown in United States equities. A sharp rebuttal from Ki Young Ju, chief executive of onchain analytics firm Cryptoquant, challenges that thesis, citing structural inflows and persistent exchange-traded fund capital as firm support barriers.

The Bottom Line

McGlone’s Domino Theory: Bloomberg Intelligence points to a potential 20% drop in U.S. equities, 5% Treasury yields, and historical moving average trends as catalysts that could drag bitcoin toward $10,000. Cryptoquant’s Counter-Thesis: Ki Young Ju argues that $58 billion in exchange-traded fund inflows and 1.3 million treasury-held coins establish a foundational floor closer to $30,000. Macro Pressures in Play: The Nasdaq 100 sits down 6.5% from its October 6 peak, creating the primary correlation metric for McGlone’s projected equity trigger.

The Domino Theory Behind the $10,000 Reversion Path

McGlone detailed his bearish outlook in an X post, previewing a Bloomberg Intelligence report titled “A Bitcoin $10,000 Reversion Path Could Trigger Tumbling Dominoes.” His argument positions bitcoin’s peak above $100,000 in 2025 alongside gold crossing $5,000 in the first quarter as structural signals of an exhausted monetary cycle. Central banks shifting to restraint while government bond yields climb add further resistance for non-income-producing assets.

A Bitcoin $10,000 Reversion Path Could Trigger Tumbling DominoesThe first-born crypto led the way up for risk assets since 2009, but Bitcoin's peak above $100,000 in 2025, gold's rise above $5,000 in 1Q and most central banks shifting to restraint alongside surging government… pic.twitter.com/91NGRU2Kj6 — https://x.com/mikemcglone11/status/2111078386659365279

McGlone stated, I see Bitcoin on track toward support around $10,000, notably if the US stock market has a 20% drawdown. Accompanying data charts show bitcoin’s 50-week moving average trending lower in a manner resembling the 2022–2023 market compression. McGlone also noted that a U.S. Treasury five-year yield near 5% provides stiff competition for capital allocation away from risk assets.

This perspective is not isolated. Back in April, McGlone warned podcast listeners of approaching market turbulence, setting a threshold at $75,000 where holding above that line would invalidate his forecast. When onchain analyst Willy Woo contested the prediction on Friday, McGlone advised that they should check in a year from now.

Onchain Metrics and the $30,000 Mathematical Floor

Ki Young Ju rejected the severity of McGlone’s projection, publishing an alternative analysis centered on structural capital formation. Ju highlighted that exchange-traded funds have accumulated $58 billion, while treasury companies hold 1.3 million BTC. Under prevailing onchain cost-basis calculations, those holdings alone prevent a reversion to historical lows.

Rolling-Over Bitcoin May Guide Gold, T-BondsBitcoin and the US Treasury 30-year yield on the same scale as the price of gold in ounces may highlight elevated rollover risks. My graphic of 50-week moving averages shows the high-volatility leading indicator crypto heading… pic.twitter.com/62tgikPXOX — https://x.com/mikemcglone11/status/2111077122781380760

Ju applied the market value to realized value (MVRV) indicator, which measures the ratio between current market pricing and the historical onchain movement price of every token. A reading below 1 indicates aggregate market losses. Ju noted that a $10,000 valuation would compress MVRV to 0.2, far below the cycle-worst bottom of 0.6 recorded during prior capitulation events. You would need 2019 buyers to panic, and they have already survived two 75% crashes, Ju wrote.

Ju also pointed out a technical discrepancy in McGlone’s published chart, noting that the axis divides bitcoin values by 10, meaning a labeled point of 10,000 corresponds to $100,000 in nominal pricing. Ju maintained that McGlone has been calling for a return to $10,000 since 2023 and repeated it in June and August this year.

Power Law Support and Wider Market Correlations

A third perspective emerged from Fidelity director of global macro Jurrien Timmer, who outlined a power law support structure suggesting a new four-year cycle bull market remains underway. Data compiled through October 11 placed bitcoin’s power law support line at $56,488, with the preceding cycle peak reaching $122,765 on a weekly closing basis. Bitcoin traded at $82,976 at the time of the data cutoff, marking a 47% buffer above that structural support level.

The immediate catalyst remains the broader equity complex. The Nasdaq 100 closed down 2.5% on Friday, widening its retreat to 6.5% below its October 6 high. While that movement leaves markets distant from McGlone’s 20% drawdown trigger, digital asset volatility persists. Bitcoin slipped below $81,000 amid heightened market volatility, leaving institutional desks evaluating safety nets as prediction markets price a return to the $100,000 bracket at a 27% probability.

Analyst / Institution Key Metric or Forecast Identified Support Level Mike McGlone (Bloomberg) 20% U.S. Equities Drawdown Trigger $10,000 Ki Young Ju (Cryptoquant) $58B ETF Inflows & MVRV Data $30,000 Jurrien Timmer (Fidelity) Power Law Support Model $56,488

As trading desks monitor U.S. Treasury yields and equity index valuations, the debate centers on whether structural institutional capital allocation can override late-cycle macroeconomic headwinds. The primary question remains whether equity markets will breach the downside thresholds required to test McGlone’s domino theory, or if persistent onchain accumulation will defend higher valuation floors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.