Vietnamese Police Charge Store Owner Over Counterfeit Branded Goods

Vietnamese authorities have initiated criminal proceedings against a 24-year-old store owner in Hung Yen Province for allegedly trading counterfeit luxury goods, including merchandise bearing trademarks for Hermès, Dior, Gucci, and Adidas, valued at VND222.6 million, according to Tuoi Tre News.

The Bottom Line

The Charge: Nguyen Van Duong faces formal criminal charges for infringing industrial property rights after operating the Duong Dolce household business in Hung Yen Province.

Nguyen Van Duong faces formal criminal charges for infringing industrial property rights after operating the Duong Dolce household business in Hung Yen Province. The Seizure: Authorities confiscated hundreds of items, including 270 pairs of Hermès slippers, 12 pairs of Dior shoes, 8 pairs of Gucci shoes, and 125 sets of Adidas apparel.

Authorities confiscated hundreds of items, including 270 pairs of Hermès slippers, 12 pairs of Dior shoes, 8 pairs of Gucci shoes, and 125 sets of Adidas apparel. The Precedent: This enforcement mirrors a recent crackdown in northern Thai Nguyen Province, where police charged another individual for distributing hundreds of counterfeit garments valued at over VND330 million.

The Raid on Duong Dolce Store

Local police officers in Hung Yen Province teamed up with officials from the provincial Market Surveillance Sub-Department to execute an unannounced inspection at the Duong Dolce store in Hung Ha Commune. Operating as a household business, the shop was flagged for suspected intellectual property violations.

During the raid, enforcement teams inventoried the stock and uncovered a commercial volume of goods carrying high-end international brand markers without authorization. The seized inventory comprised 270 pairs of slippers bearing the Hermès logo, 12 pairs of Dior-branded shoes, 8 pairs of Gucci-branded shoes, and 125 sets of Adidas clothing.

Investigators calculated the total listed value of these suspected counterfeit items at VND222.6 million, equivalent to roughly $8,500. Provincial police confirmed on Saturday that they initiated a formal criminal investigation into Nguyen Van Duong, born in 2000 and a resident of Than Khe Commune, charging him directly with industrial property rights infringement.

Parallel Crackdowns in Northern Vietnam

The enforcement action in Hung Yen Province represents part of a wider regulatory sweep targeting unauthorized trademark usage across northern Vietnam. Just prior to this case, local authorities in neighboring Thai Nguyen Province executed a similar operation against another retail distributor.

In the Thai Nguyen case, police charged Nguyen Van Duy, also born in 2000, with infringing industrial property rights. Investigators alleged that Duy was actively selling 974 counterfeit clothing items bearing trademarks for Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and Dior. Those seized goods carried an estimated value exceeding VND330 million, or approximately $12,500.

Province Suspect Seized Brands Estimated Value (VND) Estimated Value (USD) Hung Yen Nguyen Van Duong Hermès, Dior, Gucci, Adidas VND222.6 million $8,500 Thai Nguyen Nguyen Van Duy Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Dior VND330+ million $12,500

Ongoing Probes by Provincial Investigators

Police authorities in Hung Yen Province stated that investigations into the supply chain supporting the Duong Dolce store remain active. Officials have not yet disclosed the upstream manufacturers or distributors who supplied the counterfeit footwear and apparel to the household business.

As the legal proceedings advance through the provincial investigative bodies, both Duong and Duy face potential penalties under Vietnamese law for commercial violations involving intellectual property infringement. Market surveillance teams across the region maintain heightened inspections on retail outlets distributing imported apparel and footwear brands.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.