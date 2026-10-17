Minibus driver arrested after woman hit in Jurong West

A 77-year-old woman whose body was discovered on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in Singapore had actually been struck by a minibus in Jurong West, police revealed in an updated statement.

The grim discovery unfolded at approximately 7:10 a.m. on Oct 16, when authorities received alerts about a body lying on the PIE toward Changi, prior to the Jalan Bahar exit. A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic pronounced the female pedestrian dead at the expressway scene, according to reports from AsiaOne. As viral TikTok footage later showed, the aftermath brought police cars, Traffic Police motorcycles, and a blue police tent onto the cordoned expressway lanes, as documented by Mothership and Stomp.

The Missing Link Between Jurong West and the PIE

Investigators determined that the fatal sequence actually began at the junction of Jurong West Street 61 and Jurong West Avenue 4, where the victim was struck in a hit-and-run. Stomp reported that the victim, identified as Madam Liu, worked as a cleaner and lived nearby. Her son, Mr. Huang, recounted to Shin Min Daily News that he had spoken with her briefly that morning before she left for her usual routine of breakfast and work.

Photo: AsiaOne.com

Huang noted that his mother walked slowly due to weakness in her legs but remained mentally alert and coherent. Police investigators subsequently traced a trail of blood spanning roughly 1.5 kilometers from the pedestrian crossing all the way to the expressway, leading family members and investigators to conclude she was dragged beneath the minibus over that distance, as detailed by Stomp. Exactly how and why her body ultimately came to rest on the PIE remains unclear, and police investigations are ongoing.

Arrest of the Minibus Driver

The 66-year-old minibus driver fled the scene before police arrived. Authorities tracked him down and arrested him for driving without due care and attention causing death.

Photo: The Straits Times

While investigations continue into the mechanics of the journey between Jurong West and the expressway, accidents involving elderly pedestrians increased in 2026. Traffic Police figures released on Aug 28 indicated an upward trend in overall road traffic accidents and casualties during the first half of 2026, rising to 3,869 accidents compared with 3,748 during the same period in 2025. Accidents specifically involving elderly pedestrians also increased, climbing from 121 cases in the first half of 2025 to 144 cases in the first half of 2026.