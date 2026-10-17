BMW i3 Drives Over 1,200 km on a Single Charge in China Range Test

BMW completed a 1,213-kilometer endurance test in China using a rear-wheel-drive BMW i3 50L that finished with 1% battery remaining, achieving an average energy consumption of 8.8 kWh/100 km and surpassing its official baseline range by 18%.

The test vehicle utilized the company’s new Neue Klasse architecture and a high-capacity 113,4 kWh gross battery pack. The run covered a mix of urban roads, secondary routes, and highways under undisclosed weather and speed conditions.

Operational Takeaways From The Shenyang Battery Rollout

The test vehicle consumed approximately 106,7 kWh of electricity across the 1,213 km route, operating on an 800-volt electrical system.

BMW inaugurated series production of its sixth-generation cylindrical battery cells on October 15, 2026, at its Shenyang facility in China, following a 10-billion-yuan (approximately €1.2 billion) capital expenditure.

Oliver Zipse, presidente del Grupo BMW, stated that the automaker projects over 95% of vehicles sold in China will be manufactured locally by 2030.

The Production Infrastructure Behind The Neue Klasse Rollout

The endurance record coincides with the operational launch of BMW’s expanded manufacturing footprint in Shenyang. Spanning 240,000 square meters—five times the size of the region’s previous battery production footprint—the site represents the third global facility equipped to manufacture sixth-generation cells, following Debrecen and Irlbach-Straßkirchen.

BMW new i3 hits 1,213 km range in China during an endurance test, achieving 118% efficiency.👇https://t.co/eeYbUXoZC9 — https://x.com/CarNewsChina/status/2110588795930153410

Dr. Raymond Wittmann, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Production, noted the strategic importance of localized manufacturing networks. The high-voltage battery is a core component of our fully electric vehicles and one of the most important technologies of the BMW Group for the future, Wittmann stated during the facility launch.

The new cylindrical cells deliver a 20% increase in energy density and a 30% reduction in charging times compared to preceding architectures. The 800-volt system supports direct current charging peaks up to 400 kW, enabling replenishment from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes, or recovering 400 kilometers of range in 10 minutes.

Vehicle Specifications And Market Deployment Timeline

The tested i3 50L is an extended wheelbase sedan configured specifically for the Chinese market with a rear-wheel-drive layout, housing a 108,7 kWh usable energy capacity. By comparison, European variants utilize all-wheel-drive xDrive systems, such as the European i3 xDrive reaching up to 912 km WLTP.

Photo: FCE, noticias sobre coches eléctricos, movilidad eléctrica

Metric / Specification BMW i3 50L Test Unit Neue Klasse Gen-6 Standard Tested Range 1,213 km +18% over official baseline Average Consumption 8.8 kWh / 100 km Not specified Gross Battery Capacity 113.4 kWh 108.7 kWh usable DC Fast Charging Peak Up to 400 kW 10% to 80% in 21 minutes

Commercial deliveries for the locally produced BMW iX3 are scheduled to begin in November 2026, with the i3 L rollout following in the final quarter of the year. The broader model lineup will also include a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive variant capable of generating 463 CV and 645 Nm of torque.