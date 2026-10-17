WHO SAGE Backs Single-Dose HPV Vaccine Strategy

Following its recent semiannual meeting, the World Health Organization’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization announced that a single-dose human papillomavirus vaccination schedule is now considered the most effective strategy for cervical cancer prevention among girls aged 9 to 14, MesVaccins reported.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Single-Dose Efficacy: Evidence confirms one dose of the HPV vaccine offers robust protection, streamlining public health administration.

Evidence confirms one dose of the HPV vaccine offers robust protection, streamlining public health administration. Expanded Age Brackets: Experts suggest countries may consider routine vaccination for girls aged 4 to 8 to boost overall coverage.

Targeted Catch-Up Priorities: The single-dose protocol extends to unvaccinated individuals, prioritizing women aged 25 and younger, followed by women up to age 30, then boys aged 9 to 14, and finally men up to age 20.

Single-Dose Strategy and Global Immunization Targets

The revised recommendations build upon earlier WHO positions issued in 2022, which recognized a single dose as offering protection similar to two doses for girls aged 9 to 14. According to updates presented by Anthony Scott of the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization, the global HPV vaccination rate sits at 33 percent, falling well short of the organization’s 90 percent target.

To bridge this gap, the expert group concluded that a single-dose schedule for girls aged 9 to 14 provides the most effective pathway toward the 90 percent goal. Approximately 165 countries have introduced the vaccine to date.

Kate O’Brien, of the WHO, emphasized during a Geneva press briefing that evidence-based vaccination policies are more crucial than ever. Implementing a single-dose model generates financial savings that allow health systems to protect a greater number of young individuals.

Expanded Target Demographics and Catch-Up Schedules

Beyond the core target of 9-to-14-year-old girls, the advisory group outlined a prioritized framework for extending single-dose vaccination. National health authorities may incorporate routine administration for girls aged 4 to 8 if local data indicates it will increase immunization rates.

Photo: RTBF

For populations outside the primary age bracket, the advisory group established a structured catch-up sequence. Priority must first be given to women aged 25 and younger, followed by women up to age 30, then boys aged 9 to 14, and finally men up to age 20.

Target Group Recommended Schedule Priority Level Girls aged 9–14 Single dose Primary target Girls aged 4–8 Single dose (optional for coverage) Conditional routine Women up to age 25 / 30 Single-dose catch-up High priority Boys aged 9–14 & Men up to 20 Single-dose routine / catch-up Secondary priority Immunocompromised individuals Two doses Clinical exception

Immunocompromised Patient Protocols and Operational Impact

Streamlining standard immunizations to a single dose also reduces cold-chain demands, as a lower number of doses requires the purchase of fewer refrigerators. Human papillomavirus remains the primary cause of cervical cancer, which accounted for 604,000 new diagnoses and 280,000 deaths globally in 2024, according to the WHO.

Photo: CNews