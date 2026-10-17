Al Ahly manager Houcine Ammouta has urged club leadership to sign Maghreb de Fès midfielder Oussama Nour Eddine during the upcoming winter transfer window. Egyptian media reports indicate the club is simultaneously prioritizing defensive reinforcements, despite internal hesitation surrounding the midfield acquisition.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Scouting Radar: Monitoring domestic options like Mostafa Ibrahim and Nour Achraf highlights the club’s focus on targeted player acquisition.

Tactical Priorities and Defensive Reinforcements

Egyptian journalist Abdel Hakim Abou Alam reported on the channel “On Sport” that the club’s primary recruitment focus centers on securing a specialized number 6 defensive midfielder alongside a commanding central defender.

Weighing Domestic Options on the Transfer Table

While Achraf Dari remains a core fixture in the squad due to solid performances and fitness consistency, leadership wants added depth in the central axis. All external names evaluated for the central defensive position sit squarely on the technical board’s table.

Photo: YSscores

Al Ahly has intentionally excluded players from Zed and Al Bank Al Ahly from consideration, pointing to inflated valuation demands for domestic targets. Instead, recruitment analysts continue tracking alternative profiles.

Abou Alam detailed that the club is actively monitoring Mostafa Ibrahim of Al Ittihad, Mohamed Charkeya from Modern Sport, and Nour Achraf representing Enppi. In a parallel development, Amir Hisham reported on Modern MTI’s “Modern Sports” program that El Masry SC midfielder Mohamed Makhlouf also features on an open list of exploratory targets.

Ammouta’s Push for Nour Eddine

The clear friction point within the boardroom involves the defensive midfield slot. While the executive branch cools on immediate spending in that sector, Ammouta remains drivingly persistent in his pursuit of Maghreb de Fès midfielder Oussama Nour Eddine.

Here is what the analytics missed: despite the manager’s firm stance, formal talks with either the player or the Maghreb de Fès management have not yet commenced. Al Ahly recently secured a 2-1 victory over Ugandan side Kitarra in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Saturday evening, giving the sporting department a temporary buffer before critical continental fixtures force their hand in the market.

Target Player Current Club Position Status Oussama Nour Eddine Maghreb de Fès Midfielder Targeted by Ammouta; no talks started Mostafa Ibrahim Al Ittihad Central Defender Monitored by technical staff Mohamed Charkeya Modern Sport Central Defender Under observation Nour Achraf Enppi Central Defender Evaluated for squad depth Mohamed Makhlouf El Masry SC Midfielder Reviewed as a local/foreign option

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